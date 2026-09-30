Jio Anniversary Offer: Rs 1,499 Phones Get Six Month Free Recharge. Here's How To Avail

Jio has rolled out a limited-period anniversary offer that lets customers purchase a JioBharat device for Rs 1,499 and receive six months of free recharge on top of it.

Each of those free recharges comes with 14GB of monthly data and unlimited HD voice calling, giving buyers a substantial connectivity package bundled directly with an affordable handset. The offer, however, is subject to certain eligibility conditions that customers need to be aware of before making a purchase. To qualify, customers must complete an eligible FRC, MNP, or RC recharge of Rs 123, which is mandatory to unlock the benefit and cannot be skipped as part of the process.

Offer Period

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The Jio Anniversary Offer runs from September 15 to October 20, and is only valid during this limited window. Customers looking to take advantage of the deal will need to complete their purchase and activation within this timeframe, since the offer will not be extended or made available outside these dates.

Eligible Devices

The offer applies exclusively to select JioBharat models rather than the entire JioBharat lineup. These eligible devices are the JioBharat A1, JioBharat B1, JioBharat B2 and JioBharat B3, meaning customers will need to specifically choose one of these four models to be eligible for the Anniversary Offer benefits.

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How Existing Jio Users Can Avail It

Existing Jio customers can also take advantage of this offer, not just new subscribers. To do so, they need to complete an RC of Rs 123 on one of the eligible new JioBharat devices. Importantly, their existing recharge validity won't be affected or expire early as a result of opting into this offer, the six free recharges get added to the queue only after the current plan's validity, along with the fresh Rs 123 recharge, has run its course.

The Customer Journey

The process works in a set sequence designed to be straightforward for customers. First, the customer buys the device for Rs 1,499, then activates the SIM or completes MNP, followed by an Rs 123 recharge.

Once that's done, the offer latches onto the eligible customer's account before the FRC, MNP or RC expires, followed by a confirmation SMS notifying them that the offer has been successfully applied. From there, the free recharge benefit is credited every month once the applicable plan tenure is completed, as long as the same IMEI and MSISDN combination is maintained throughout the entire benefit period.

When The Free Recharges Kick In

Once the initial FRC, MNP, or RC plan tenure is completed, eligible customers start receiving one free recharge every month for the following six months. Each of these monthly recharges includes 14GB of data along with unlimited HD voice calling, provided the customer continues using the same device with the same mobile number throughout the benefit period, ensuring the offer stays tied to that specific device and number combination.

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