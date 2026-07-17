Reliance Jio To Take On Elon Musk's Starlink As Govt Clears 1,600 LEO Satellite Plan

Reliance Jio's plan to deploy about 1,600 low earth orbit satellites has been assessed as technically sound and comparable to global systems like Starlink, according to Economic Times, citing government officials. The evaluation was carried out jointly by IN-SPACe, ISRO and the DoT's Wireless Planning and Coordination wing.

The clearance opens the door for the government to back Jio internationally as it seeks orbital slots through the International Telecommunications Union. Jio had asked the government for support with ITU filings and coordination with other satellite operators. IN-SPACe and Reliance Jio did not respond to queries from the publication.

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A Domestic Answer To Starlink

The move positions India to build its first homegrown low earth orbit constellation, a capability officials view as important for national security and defence. As of June 1, 2026, Starlink operates 10,397 working satellites out of 10,413 launched, and the segment remains dominated by Elon Musk's company.

Jio's proposed throughput of 4.5 to 5 Terrabits per second (Tbps) over India would be the highest capacity planned by any operator in the country so far, a person aware of the discussions told the publication.

That compares with Starlink's approved 600 gigabits per second (Gbps) and Amazon Leo's proposed 3 Tbps, though Amazon has not yet secured IN-SPACe authorisation.

Another official told Economic Times that the orbital parameters and architecture of Jio's constellation would allow it to coexist with another Indian satellite system in the future. Under its proposal, Jio plans to offer fixed satellite services such as broadband and cellular backhaul, along with direct-to-device mobile satellite services, supported by 20 to 22 ground stations.

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