Income Tax To MSMEs: What Are 5 New Bills Govt Plans To Introduce In Monsoon Session? Explained

The Union government has drawn up a tentative legislative agenda for the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha, listing five new bills spanning taxation, judicial reform, civil registration, national honour and small business regulation.

Alongside the five new bills, two pending bills carried over from earlier sessions will also be taken up for consideration and passing, according to a list of government business.

1. The Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026

This bill is intended to replace an existing ordinance and aims to deepen India's sovereign debt market, attract stable global capital inflows and enhance liquidity, a move the government says is necessary given a global macroeconomic environment marked by geopolitical volatility, sharp increases in crude oil prices and disruptions to global supply chains.

2. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

Also meant to replace an ordinance, this bill seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, to raise the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from the present 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India — a change aimed at helping the court manage its caseload.

3. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026

This bill proposes to further amend Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, as amended in 2023, in order to make the provisions governing delayed registration of births and deaths more stringent.

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4. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

This bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, though the government's note does not elaborate on the specific changes proposed to the decades-old law governing respect for the national flag, anthem and Constitution.

5. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026

This bill aims to align the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, with the changing MSME landscape.

It seeks to enhance ease of doing business, bring in trust-based regulation within the MSME ecosystem, strengthen mechanisms for addressing delayed payments, provide for enforcement of arbitral awards for MSEs, and introduce flexibility for states to decide the composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils, thereby allowing for more such councils to be formed.

Beyond these five, the government is also set to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, introduced on December 15, 2025, and since referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses, whose report is awaited before the bill can be taken up for consideration and passing.

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