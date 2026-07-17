Q1 Results Today: Reliance, Tata Technologies, JSW Steel, Federal Bank Among Key Earnings On July 17

Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, JSW Steel, Federal Bank and Havells India are among more than 30 companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Thursday, July 17.
Investors will closely track Reliance's earnings along with commentary from banking, steel and consumer companies for signs of demand trends and margin outlook.
Analysts and investors will analyse the numbers closely to gauge the impact of recent economic conditions on corporate performance.
Following the release of their quarterly numbers, many firms are set to hold conference calls with analysts and investors to explain key performance highlights and address queries.
Key Companies Announcing Q1 Results Today
- Reliance Industries
- JSW Steel
- Tata Technologies
- Federal Bank
- Havells India
- RBL Bank
- Central Bank of India
- Poonawalla Fincorp
- Oberoi Realty
RIL Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For
- Gross refining margins (GRMs)
- Oil-to-chemicals (O2C) performance
- Jio subscriber additions and ARPU
- Reliance Retail growth and consumer demand
- Management outlook on capex and business expansion
Tata Technologies Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For
- ER&D demand
- Deal wins
- Automotive sector outlook
- Revenue growth and margins
- Management outlook
JSW Steel Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For
- Steel demand
- Steel prices and realisations
- Production and sales volumes
- Raw material costs
- Capex and expansion plans
- Management outlook
Federal Bank Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For
- Loan growth
- Deposit growth
- Asset quality
- Net Interest Margin
- Profitability
- Credit costs
- Management outlook
- Amal Ltd.
- Atvo Enterprises Ltd.
- Audroc Ltd.
- B2B Software Technologies Ltd.
- Central Bank of India
- Chembond Material Technologies Ltd.
- COSYN Ltd.
- Duke Offshore Ltd.
- Federal Bank Ltd.
- Globus Spirits Ltd.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.
- JSW Steel Ltd.
- Lake Shore Realty Ltd.
- Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.
- Mantra Capital Ltd.
- Nam Securities Ltd.
- Navkar Corporation Ltd.
- Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.
- Oberoi Realty Ltd.
- Omnipotent Industries Ltd.
- Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd.
- Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
- Radhe Developers India Ltd.
- RBL Bank Ltd.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Rajnandini Fashion India Ltd.
- Roselabs Finance Ltd.
- Tata Technologies Ltd.
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.
- Toyam Sports Ltd.
- Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd.
- Vivimed Labs Ltd.
Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 17
Reliance Industries Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time
In an exchange filing dated July 10, Reliance Industries said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 17 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results are expected to be announced after market hours.
JSW Steel Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time
JSW Steel will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 17 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results are expected to be announced after market hours
Havells India Q1FY27 Results: Date And Time
In an exchange filing dated July 6, Havells India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 17 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results are expected to be announced after market hours
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