Q1 Results Today: Reliance, Tata Technologies, JSW Steel, Federal Bank Among Key Earnings On July 17

Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, JSW Steel, Federal Bank and Havells India are among more than 30 companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Thursday, July 17.

Investors will closely track Reliance's earnings along with commentary from banking, steel and consumer companies for signs of demand trends and margin outlook.

Analysts and investors will analyse the numbers closely to gauge the impact of recent economic conditions on corporate performance.

Following the release of their quarterly numbers, many firms are set to hold conference calls with analysts and investors to explain key performance highlights and address queries.

Key Companies Announcing Q1 Results Today