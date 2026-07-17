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Tech Mahindra Q1 Review: Brokerages Raise Price Targets After Earnings, Retain Cautious View — Check Potential Upside

Jefferies, Citi and Morgan Stanley increased their price targets following the June-quarter results but maintained their existing ratings as they flagged valuation concerns, one-off benefits and an uncertain demand environment.

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Tech Mahindra Q1 Review: Brokerages Raise Price Targets After Earnings, Retain Cautious View — Check Potential Upside
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
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Tech Mahindra Ltd. drew mixed reactions from brokerages after reporting its June-quarter earnings, with Jefferies, Citi and Morgan Stanley raising their price targets while retaining cautious recommendations on the stock.

The brokerage reviews followed the IT services company's June-quarter results, where consolidated net profit missed analysts' estimates even as revenue, operating profit and margins met or exceeded expectations.

Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,465 crore for the quarter ended June 30, below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,607 crore. Net profit increased 8.2% from Rs 1,354 crore in the March quarter.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit up 8.2% to Rs 1,465 crore from Rs 1,354 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,607 crore)
  • Revenue up 4.2% to Rs 15,712 crore from Rs 15,076 crore (Estimate: Rs 15,422 crore)
  • Ebit up 9.2% to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 2,073 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,168 crore)
  • Margin up 70 basis points to 14.4% from 13.7% (Estimate: 14.1%)

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra To Roll Out Salary Hikes From Q2 In Phased Manner

Here's what brokerages said after Tech Mahindra Q1 results announcements

Jefferies

  • Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1,260 from Rs 1,225
  • Strong quarter
  • Revenue and margin beat; profit in line
  • Growth led by manufacturing and BFSI
  • Healthy deal wins
  • Valuation limits upside

ALSO READ: Wipro Sees Companies Running Into An Unexpected AI Problem. And It's Not Jobs Or Data Storage

Citi

  • Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1,345 from Rs 1,220
  • Good Q1 partly aided by one-offs and lower SG&A
  • Trades at 20-40% premium to peers
  • Industry remains challenging

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 1,270 from Rs 1,160
  • Strong revenue beat and robust deal wins
  • Management sees sustained momentum in Q2
  • EBIT margin guidance reiterated
  • Risk of de-rating as margins normalise

ALSO READ: Indian IT Firms Ramp Up AI Hiring By 16% Even As Overall Tech Jobs Shrink

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