Tech Mahindra Q1 Review: Brokerages Raise Price Targets After Earnings, Retain Cautious View — Check Potential Upside

Tech Mahindra Ltd. drew mixed reactions from brokerages after reporting its June-quarter earnings, with Jefferies, Citi and Morgan Stanley raising their price targets while retaining cautious recommendations on the stock.

The brokerage reviews followed the IT services company's June-quarter results, where consolidated net profit missed analysts' estimates even as revenue, operating profit and margins met or exceeded expectations.

Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,465 crore for the quarter ended June 30, below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,607 crore. Net profit increased 8.2% from Rs 1,354 crore in the March quarter.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 8.2% to Rs 1,465 crore from Rs 1,354 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,607 crore)

Revenue up 4.2% to Rs 15,712 crore from Rs 15,076 crore (Estimate: Rs 15,422 crore)

Ebit up 9.2% to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 2,073 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,168 crore)

Margin up 70 basis points to 14.4% from 13.7% (Estimate: 14.1%)

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Here's what brokerages said after Tech Mahindra Q1 results announcements

Jefferies

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1,260 from Rs 1,225

Strong quarter

Revenue and margin beat; profit in line

Growth led by manufacturing and BFSI

Healthy deal wins

Valuation limits upside

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Citi

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1,345 from Rs 1,220

Good Q1 partly aided by one-offs and lower SG&A

Trades at 20-40% premium to peers

Industry remains challenging

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 1,270 from Rs 1,160

Strong revenue beat and robust deal wins

Management sees sustained momentum in Q2

EBIT margin guidance reiterated

Risk of de-rating as margins normalise

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