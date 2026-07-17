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Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Rose To Rs 1.40 Lakh After Fresh US Strikes On Iran

Gold Price Today: At 9:05 am on Friday, the MCX gold August futures contract rose 0.17% to Rs 1,40,590 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver September futures dropped 0.11% to Rs 2,15,768 per kg.

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Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Rose To Rs 1.40 Lakh After Fresh US Strikes On Iran

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate rose on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, July 17 after US launched another round of strikes against Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions.

At 9:05 am on Friday, the MCX gold August futures contract rose 0.17% to Rs 1,40,590 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver September futures dropped 0.11% to Rs 2,15,768 per kg.

Gold prices were on track for its biggest weekly decline since early June.

Bullion edged higher on Friday to trade near $3,980 an ounce, but remained down 3.4% for the week. The decline came after the US launched another round of strikes on Iran on Thursday.

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