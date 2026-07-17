BHEL Shares Rise After Q1 Results; Analysts Bullish on Execution

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) rose over 2% on Friday with the stock trading at Rs 443.90 apiece after the company declared its Q1FY27 results on Thursday. The stock opened 2.20% at Rs 445 apiece.

BHEL reported a sharp rise in first-quarter earnings, driven by higher revenue and an improvement in operating performance. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 378 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 456 crore loss a year earlier. The revenue rose 40.3% year on year to Rs 7,698 crore from Rs 5,487 crore.

The Power segment led the quarter's growth, with revenue rising to Rs 5,919.5 crore from Rs 3,898.9 crore a year earlier, while the Industry segment's revenue increased to Rs 1,778.2 crore from Rs 1,588.1 crore.

BHEL said trade receivables include an overdue amount of Rs 196 crore ($23 million) from customer STPG, formerly NEC Sudan, which has remained outstanding due to the ongoing crisis in Sudan. The company continues to classify the amount as recoverable.

JPMorgan has maintained its Underweight rating with a target price of Rs 220. The brokerage said the Q1 profit and loss statement reflected improved execution and margins. However, it expects the pace of order inflows to slow sharply from here and believes the current stock price more than adequately captures the company's long-term profit potential.

Macquarie has maintained its underperform rating but raised the target price to Rs 315 from Rs 250. The brokerage noted that new orders doubled compared with Q1FY26, further strengthening revenue visibility. While execution and margins have improved, Macquarie retained its cautious rating, saying the sustainability of the performance remains key.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) Share Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 2.35% to Rs 445.65 apiece intraday on Friday at 9:18 am. This compares to a 0.55% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 74.02% in the last 12 months and 53.28% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15.70 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.56.

Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain a "hold", and 10 maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 390.95 implies a downside of 11.3%

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