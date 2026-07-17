Five Stocks To Buy: India Cements, Zydus Wellness, BHEL, And More | July 17

Market experts have recommended select stocks across cement, infrastructure, consumer wellness, capital goods and cable segments, citing favourable technical setups and potential upside from current levels.

India Cements Ltd. (CMP: Rs 393.25)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, has recommended buying India Cements Ltd. near Rs 397-395. has set upside targets of Rs 415 and Rs 440, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 375.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 406.20)

Ambala has also suggested buying Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. near the Rs 400-395 range. According to her recommendation, the stock could move towards targets of Rs 440 and Rs 485. A stop loss of Rs 370 has been advised to manage downside risk.

Zydus Wellness Ltd. (CMP: Rs 607.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., has recommended a buy on Zydus Wellness Ltd. He has suggested buying the stock at Rs 601.9, with a stop loss at Rs 575 and a target price of Rs 656, indicating potential upside from current levels.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) (CMP: Rs 440.10)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying BHEL in the Rs 430-435 range. The trade carries a stop loss at Rs 399, while the target price has been fixed at Rs 510. The recommendation is based on the stock's technical strength and positive price structure.

RR Kabel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,415.00)

Sarvade has also recommended RR Kabel Ltd. as a buy between Rs 2,380 and Rs 2,405. The analyst expects the stock to advance towards Rs 2,885, while advising investors to keep a stop loss at Rs 2,164.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Siemens Energy, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.