Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Siemens Energy, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, And More On Brokerages' Radar

From IT and private banks to capital goods, energy technology, AMC, automotive manufacturer and FMEG, brokerages have turned positive on a range of stocks, including HDFC Bank,Siemens Energy, Eicher Motors, HCLTech, Polycab, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, 360ONE, RBL Bank, Newgen Software, ITC Hotels while also commenting on the outlook for FII flows.

Jefferies on HDFC Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1050

Steady deposit growth with higher share of Top-20 clients

Loan growth led by corporate & SME loans

Moderate fee growth; pickup is key

PSL buyout reduces & aids profits

Slippages low; reasonable buffer provisions.

Nuvama on Siemens Energy

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 4200

Growth at discount; HVDC unpriced

Power T&D (65% of OI) remains bedrock of growth

Power Gen (35% of OI) adds differentiated growth

Peer-like growth; at discounted valuation

See EPS CAGR of 28% with 29% RoE over FY26–28.

Kotak Securities on Eicher Motors

Upgrade to Add from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 7950 from Rs 6500

Growth drivers in place; ready for ascent

Near-term demand momentum remains robust

Long runway for growth from premiumization and state-wise convergence

Potential 250 cc entry adds a new growth lever

Increase FY2027-29 consolidated EPS estimates by 5-7%

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MS on HCL Tech

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1152

Announces a large deal win and acquisition of global capability center

Announced a new seven-year agreement with the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian)

Current deal potentially translates into total contract value of $400mn over the life of the contract

This is a significant win for the company and could contribute 30-40bps of revenue growth in FY27.

BofA on Wipro

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 184 from Rs 210

Payoff to take more time

In-line, soft Q1; Q2 guide is below expectation

Margin miss as investments take priority.

Jefferies on Wipro

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 150 from Rs 180

Another soft print | Guidance implies delayed recovery

Guidance for Sep-26 being the key negative surprise

Wipro has struggled to grow organic revenues for 3 years in a row and FY27 is unlikely to be any different

Cut revenue/PAT by 2-5% on slower growth outlook

Over FY27-29E, expect 5% EPS CAGR which along with 5% dividend yields makes risk-reward unattractive.

Citi on Wipro

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 150 from Rs 160

Disappointing Q1

Continues to underperform peers on a relative basis

Performance was weak across all major geographies and verticals.

MS on Tech Mahindra

Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 1270 from Rs 1160

Strong performance

Strong revenue beat in Q1, robust deal wins

Commentary of sustained momentum in Q2

Reiteration of EBIT margin outlook for FY27

See near-term PE multiples cholding up but a risk of de-rating once EBIT margins normalize and revenue growth gets aligned to peers.

Jefferies on Tech Mahindra

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1260 from Rs 1225

Strong quarter

Revenue/margin ahead; profits in line

Growth led by Manufacturing and BFSI

Healthy deal wins to improve growth in FY27

Valuation leaves limited upside.

Citi on Tech Mahindra

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1345 from Rs 1220

Good Q1 partly aided by one-time rev. & lower SG&A

TechM trades at ~20-40% premium to peers

Industry remains challenging; better performance needs to sustain.

Macquaire on BHEL

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP of Rs 315 from Rs 250

Momentum at Last; Eye on Sustainability

New orders doubled over Q1FY26, improving revenue visibility further

See improved execution and margin

Maintain Underperform as sustainability of performance is key.

JPMorgan on BHEL

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 220

Q1 P&L Shows Improved Execution and Margins

Believe the pace of order inflows will reduce sharply from hereon

Current stock price more than adequately factors in the long-term profit potential.

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Macquarie India Strategy – Aditya Suresh

Liquidity conditions improving

Local liquidity remains resilient at $4bn per month, with mid-caps continuing to see the highest traction

Foreign sentiment seems to have turned from bearish to neutral; mild inflows seen in July against record outflows in 1H26.

Primary activity which has been subdued this year will likely gather momentum (Jio, NSE, others) to absorb this liquidity

GS on Polycab

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 8920 from Rs 8730

C&W volume growth muted, FMEG performance robust

Q1 was largely inline, with surprise mainly coming from strong FMEG growth and profitability

2nd consecutive qtr of weak volume growth in cables and wires is key to watch-out for

Think Polycab's C&W margins have peaked as incremental industry capacity comes online.

Citi on Polycab

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 10900 from Rs 10500

Strong C&W Execution Continues

FMEG Surprises Positively

Volume Acceleration Key to Re-rating

Polycab is our top pick within Consumer Durables/Electrical.

JPMOrgan on Polycab

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 10000

Largely in-line C&W print

Near term risk/reward balanced

Export rebound, domestic volume growth recovery key monitorables.

Jefferies on Polycab

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 11100 from Rs 10920

A Steady Hand; Delivering Through Cycles

For the past 16-Q, Polycab consistently delivered double-digit C&W sales growth with steady 12-15% EBIT margin

View Polycab as a play on power/capex and est FY26-29e EPS CAGR at +22%.

MS on RBL Bank

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 335 from Rs 205

Hike PAT estimates to factor in completion of the capital infusion

EPS estimates fall 52% for FY27 and 42% for FY28 on share count dilution

Equal-weight rating reflects our view of full valuation.

Jefferies on Piramal Finance

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 2300 from Rs 1940

Healthy AUM growth momentum in retail

NIM inline, opex tad higher

Provision surprise negatively; retail GNPA inch up QoQ

Valuation upside seems capped given 10/12% ROE by FY28/29.

Jefferies on 360 One

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1340 from Rs 1300

Healthy flows in Wealth, partly offset by withdrawals in AMC

Earnings growing well; ramp-up of HNI & mass mkt platforms to play out in FY28

CEO's clarification about continuity to ease concerns

Raise estimates & expect 17% EPS CAGR over FY26-29.

Citi on 360 One

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1600 from Rs 1525

Solid non-institutional flows into wealth and AMC

Flows: expect momentum to sustain

In a sweet spot to benefit from gradual formalization of managed wealth

Bernstein on 360 One

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1330

Flows & fee growth continue despite yield pressure

Costs start to moderate

Flows were dominated by the advisory wealth business.

Jefferies on Newgen Software

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 630 from Rs 610

Revenue inline; Profit beat

Sharp spike in license revenues drive growth uptick

Growth to pick up from FY27

AI-driven productivity to keep margins steady.

Macquarie on ITC Hotels

Maintain Outperform; Cut TP to Rs 210 from Rs 220

Q1FY27: Improving hotel performance

Results missed consensus but mostly beat our conservative estimates

Hotels outperformed estimates as the impact of the West Asia conflict eased through the quarter.

Reduce revenue/EBITDA estimates, primarily for an elongated apartment sale cycle and slower pace of margin expansion.

Jefferies Greed & Fear – Chris Wood

Main driver of foreign selling was nothing to do with India and everything to do with the surging neutral weighting of Korea in the MSCI Emerging Market Index

Korea weightage soared from 9% to 23.7% since the beginning of last year and the end of last quarter

In absolute-return terms India as a market has been less disastrous, most particularly from the standpoint of domestic investors in rupee terms

Most interesting feature of Indian market has been the massive outperformance of the small and mid-caps at a time when the big caps have lacked

Main positive for the Indian stock market remains the continuing evidence of inflows into the domestic mutual fund industry

For foreigners to return in size they need to believe that the AI trade has peaked, which is why the recent rotation is interesting

Or foreign investors need to see much lower valuations in India which is only likely if there is suddenly a stampede out of domestic mutual funds

There remains no sign of that at present with most inflows remaining monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

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