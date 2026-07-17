Explosions In Downtown Dubai? GDMO Reacts To Claim Amid Rising US-Iran Tension

The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) denied reports claiming that explosions were heard in Downtown Dubai, describing the claims as 'false' amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the latest escalation between the United States and Iran.

The reports originated after Reuters, citing witnesses, reported that loud blasts had been heard in downtown Dubai on Thursday as the regional security situation continued to deteriorate.

ALSO READ: Watch: Bahrain Sky Turns Into 'Star Show' As Iran Attacks US Helicopters, Sakhir Airbase

In an official statement, the GDMO rejected the Reuters report and said that the claims made in the report were false. The media office also urged residents, journalists and the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports.

Following the denial by Dubai authorities, Reuters withdrew its original report, stating that it had withdrawn the story pending a post-publication review, meaning the agency was reassessing the information on which the report had been based, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The rumours surfaced as the conflict between the United States and Iran intensified, with Iranian state-linked media reporting that US strikes had targeted areas near Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed on social media that explosions had occurred in Abu Dhabi, while Iranian state broadcaster IRIB carried out similar claims, reported Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it has launched another wave of strikes against Iran, marking the fifth consecutive night of military operations.

As per the current status, there has been no official confirmation of any explosions in downtown Dubai, with the GDMO maintaining that the reports are false.

ALSO READ: Iranshahr Airport, Bandar Abbas Rail Junction, Shur River Bridge Attacked As US Expands Strikes In Iran

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