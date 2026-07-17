Watch: Bahrain Sky Turns Into 'Star Show' As Iran Attacks US Helicopters, Sakhir Airbase

The Iranian army said early Friday that it had launched a drone strike targeting a US military base in Bahrain as part of the 11th phase of its ongoing "Saegheh" military operation, further escalating hostilities with Washington.

In an official statement, the army said the attack targeted Al-Sakhir Air Base, a facility that it claimed houses US military helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft.

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According to the statement, the operation was carried out using Arash kamikaze drones, which are designed to strike targets by crashing into them with an explosive payload.

Iranian military officials described the strike as a retaliatory action, saying it was conducted in response to recent US attacks that allegedly targeted civilian infrastructure and killed innocent people in Iran.

The statement accused Washington of carrying out aggression against Iranian territory and said Tehran would continue to respond to such actions.

The announcement comes as tensions between Iran and the United States remain high, with both sides exchanging accusations over recent military operations in the region. The reported strike marks another development in the ongoing confrontation, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation across the Gulf.

There was no immediate confirmation from US or Bahraini authorities regarding the reported attack, and the extent of any damage or casualties was not immediately known. Independent verification of Iran's claims was also unavailable at the time of the announcement.

Al-Sakhir Air Base is among several military facilities in Bahrain associated with US operations in the region. The use of Arash drones highlights Iran's continued reliance on unmanned aerial systems as part of its military strategy.

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An emergency alarm was activated, urging people to remain calm, move to the nearest secure shelter immediately, and stay tuned to official news channels for updates.

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