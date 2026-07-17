Iranshahr Airport, Bandar Abbas Rail Junction, Shur River Bridge Attacked As US Expands Strikes In Iran

US forces expanded their bombing campaign against Iran on Thursday, striking three bridges, a railway junction and a civilian airport across the country's south and southeast, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The Bandar Khamir bridge, a key overpass linking Bandar Abbas to Lar, was hit while vehicles were crossing, reportedly leaving at least one person dead and several injured, according to Iranian state media.

A second strike on the Gariveh Bridge also killed at least one person and wounded others.

A third crossing, the Shur River Bridge in Kohurestan, was also struck, cutting the Bandar Abbas–Lar highway in both directions, according to social media reports citing local witnesses.

West of Bandar Abbas, a railway station connecting the passenger and freight lines of Shahid Rajaei port to the Bandar Abbas railway network was bombed, with two injuries reported so far.

Fighter jets also fired precision-guided missiles at a telecommunications tower in Bandar Abbas, damaging several nearby residential buildings and causing civilian casualties, Iranian outlets said.

Separately, US missiles struck the civilian airport at Iranshahr in southeastern Iran, triggering a fire near the runway; footage circulating online showed flames and thick smoke rising against the night sky, with a power outage also reported at the facility.

Video clips shared by open-source monitors showed a fire raging beside a coastal bridge, a partially collapsed span with debris scattered across the roadway, and plumes of smoke over residential blocks in Bandar Abbas.

ALSO READ: Next Chokepoint: Iran Directs Yemen's Houthis To Close Bab el-Mandeb If US Strikes Power Plants

The strikes form part of a fresh wave that the US Central Command said began Thursday afternoon to "further degrade" Iran's military capabilities, following earlier waves this week that hit Bandar Abbas, Bushehr and Greater Tunb Island.

US President Donald Trump had signalled plans to target Iranian bridges, a move international law experts have previously warned could raise questions under the Geneva Conventions' protections for civilian infrastructure.

Iran's health ministry has said more than 35 people have been killed and over 300 injured since hostilities resumed this month, Iran's state media reported.

ALSO READ: Regional Infrastructure Will Be Destroyed: Iran Issues Warning To US As Pakistan Presses To Resume Talks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.