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Northern Arc's Multiple Growth Engines Keep Motilal Oswal Bullish; Sees 29% Upside — Check Target Price

Multiple growth engines, an expanding capitallight credit solutions ecosystem, operating leverage, and normalising credit costs should enable PAT growth to materially outpace AUM growth, driving a structural improvement in return ratios, adds the brokerage.

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Northern Arc's Multiple Growth Engines Keep Motilal Oswal Bullish; Sees 29% Upside — Check Target Price
Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Northern Arc Capital.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Northern ARC Capital Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Northern Arc Capital Ltd. with a target price of Rs 405, based on 1.3 times FY28E price/book-value.

According to the brokerage, Northern Arc is transitioning from an intermediary-led credit platform into a diversified D2C-led financial services franchise.

Multiple growth engines, an expanding capitallight credit solutions ecosystem, operating leverage, and normalising credit costs should enable PAT growth to materially outpace AUM growth, driving a structural improvement in return ratios.

The stock trades at 1.1x FY27E P/BV. The brokerage models an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~21%/33% over FY26-28E, with an RoA/RoE of ~3.2%/15% in FY28.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Northern Arc.pdf
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ALSO READ: Wipro Gets Rating Upgrade Despite Weak Q1; Dolat Capital Cites Reasonable Valuations — Check New Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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