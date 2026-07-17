Northern Arc's Multiple Growth Engines Keep Motilal Oswal Bullish; Sees 29% Upside — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Northern Arc Capital Ltd. with a target price of Rs 405, based on 1.3 times FY28E price/book-value.

According to the brokerage, Northern Arc is transitioning from an intermediary-led credit platform into a diversified D2C-led financial services franchise.

Multiple growth engines, an expanding capitallight credit solutions ecosystem, operating leverage, and normalising credit costs should enable PAT growth to materially outpace AUM growth, driving a structural improvement in return ratios.

The stock trades at 1.1x FY27E P/BV. The brokerage models an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~21%/33% over FY26-28E, with an RoA/RoE of ~3.2%/15% in FY28.

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