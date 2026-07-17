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Wipro Gets Rating Upgrade Despite Weak Q1; Dolat Capital Cites Reasonable Valuations — Check New Target Price

Wipro's Q1 revenue was a mild miss, and management remains cautious on near term environment, with concerns primarily coming in from slow revenue conversions and delayed client decision making, adds the brokerage.

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Wipro Gets Rating Upgrade Despite Weak Q1; Dolat Capital Cites Reasonable Valuations — Check New Target Price
Wipro's IT services revenue was a slight miss at -1.2% QoQ in CC due to slow deal ramp-up, muted discretionary spends and deal slippages to Q2.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

According the the brokerage firm Dolat Capital Wipro's valuations are reasonable, while steady execution is awaited.

The brokerage has revised rating to ‘Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 200, valued at 15x on FY28E earnings, with an upside potential of 13%, from the current market price of Rs 178.

While TCV deal wins remain healthy, conversion is subject to slow decision making. FY27E earnings raised mildly by 1.6% on FX while FY28E earnings largely unchanged.

Wipro Q1 Results Highlights

Wipro's IT services revenue was a slight miss at -1.2% QoQ in CC (brokerage's estimate: -1%) due to slow deal ramp-up, muted discretionary spends and deal slippages to Q2. Margins dipped 129 bps QoQ to 16% (mild beat) saw wage hikes (2 months), deal-ramp-up costs, and AI investments, countered by FX gains and operational efficiencies.

Despite TCV wins of $3.4 billion, Q2 FY27 guidance is weak at -1.5% to 0.5% CC growth, factoring deal ramp-up delays (esp. BFSI), soft discretionary spends & weakness in verticals EMR+Consumer.

Aspirational OPM of 17-17.5% remains, but commentary suggests spend prioritisation, especially in shoring AI capabilities.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Wipro Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra Gets Target Price Hike After Strong Q1; Motilal Oswal Sees 26% Upside — Check Key Reasons

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