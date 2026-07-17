Wipro Gets Rating Upgrade Despite Weak Q1; Dolat Capital Cites Reasonable Valuations — Check New Target Price

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Dolat Capital Report

According the the brokerage firm Dolat Capital Wipro's valuations are reasonable, while steady execution is awaited.

The brokerage has revised rating to ‘Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 200, valued at 15x on FY28E earnings, with an upside potential of 13%, from the current market price of Rs 178.

While TCV deal wins remain healthy, conversion is subject to slow decision making. FY27E earnings raised mildly by 1.6% on FX while FY28E earnings largely unchanged.

Wipro Q1 Results Highlights

Wipro's IT services revenue was a slight miss at -1.2% QoQ in CC (brokerage's estimate: -1%) due to slow deal ramp-up, muted discretionary spends and deal slippages to Q2. Margins dipped 129 bps QoQ to 16% (mild beat) saw wage hikes (2 months), deal-ramp-up costs, and AI investments, countered by FX gains and operational efficiencies.

Despite TCV wins of $3.4 billion, Q2 FY27 guidance is weak at -1.5% to 0.5% CC growth, factoring deal ramp-up delays (esp. BFSI), soft discretionary spends & weakness in verticals EMR+Consumer.

Aspirational OPM of 17-17.5% remains, but commentary suggests spend prioritisation, especially in shoring AI capabilities.

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Dolat Capital Wipro Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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