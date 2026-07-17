JSW Steel Q1 Results Today: Earnings Call Time, Share Price, Key Details

JSW Steel will announce its Q1FY27 earnings on Friday, July 17, with investors expected to closely track steel realisations, volume growth, input costs and management commentary on domestic demand and exports.

The results, covering the April to June quarter, are expected to provide insights into the company's operational performance, financial health, and business outlook.

The company has already informed the stock exchanges about the date and time of the results announcement, along with details of the earnings call and other related arrangements for investors and analysts.

JSW Steel Q1 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing, the company has announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 17, to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

JSW Steel is not expected to announce a new dividend today, as they already declared their final dividend of ₹7.10 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, during their board meeting on May 14, 2026.

Follow our Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, key highlights, and expert analysis here -> Q1 Results Live

JSW Steel Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Domestic steel demand

Steel price realisations

Coking coal costs

EBITDA per tonne

Capacity utilisation

Bhushan Steel performance

Management guidance for FY27

Follow our Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, management commentary, and share price reaction here -> RIL Q1 Results Live

JSW Steel Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has also announced that a conference call with analysts and investors will be held on Friday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Q1 result.

Conference Dial-In Numbers:

Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1481 / +91 22 7115 8847

International Toll Free Numbers:

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

ALSO READ: Tata Technologies Q1 Results Today: Earnings Time, Earnings Call, Share Price, Key Things To Watch

JSW Steel Share Price History

Shares of JSW Steel gained 0.41% over the last five trading sessions. However, the stock has declined 5.46% over the past month. It has risen 3.99% in the last six months and is up 5.63% year-to-date. Over the past one year, the stock has delivered returns of 18.86%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,328.00 on May 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,008.00 on June 25, 2025, on the NSE.

Despite the recent one-month decline, the stock remains up nearly 19% over the past year, reflecting optimism around India's steel demand and the company's expansion plans.

JSW Steel Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, JSW Steel reported stronger profitability driven by improved steel prices and lower raw material costs. Investors will watch whether that momentum continued into the June quarter.

The company's revenue for Q4 FY26 rose 11.3% to Rs 51,180 crore from Rs 45,991 crore. Its Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 8,634 crore, up 32.9% from Rs 6,496 crore in the quarter ended March. While margin stood at 16.9% versus 14.1% in the previous quarter.

Analysts expect investors to focus on margins amid fluctuations in steel prices and coking coal costs. Commentary on demand from infrastructure and auto sectors will also be closely monitored.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.