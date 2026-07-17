Tata Technologies Q1 Results Today: Earnings Time, Earnings Call, Share Price, Key Things To Watch

Tata Technologies Ltd. has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held this week alongside hundreds of companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 financial results. At the meeting, the Board will review key financial matters for the company and consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The leading IT major confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on July 3. Here's everything you need to know about Tata Technologies' Q1 FY27 earnings schedule.

Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing, Tata Technologies has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period.

Follow our Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, key highlights, and expert analysis here -> Q1 Results Live

Tata Technologies is not announcing a new dividend today. The company has already announced its final dividend of ₹8.35 per share along with a special dividend of ₹3.35 per share (totaling ₹11.70 per share) for the 2025-2026 financial year. These were approved during the company's AGM on June 26, 2026, and had an ex-dividend date of June 18, 2026.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule And What To Expect

Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch Out For

Revenue Growth

Deal Wins & Order Pipeline

EBIT Margin Performance

FY27 Outlook & Management Commentary

AI & Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Opportunities

Follow our Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, management commentary, and share price reaction here -> RIL Q1 Results Live

Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has also shared that a call with investors/analysts with respect to unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, is scheduled on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 7.00 p.m. (IST) with the Senior Management of the Company.

The details of the call will also be posted on the Company's website at www.tatatechnologies.com.

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ALSO READ: Q1 Results Today: Reliance, Tata Technologies, JSW Steel, Federal Bank Among Key Earnings On July 17

Tata Technologies Share Price History

Shares of Tata Technologies gained 7.44% over the last five trading sessions. The stock declined 2.54% over the past month but has risen 16.57% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock is up 17.10%, while it has gained 3.11% over the past year.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹784.00 on the NSE on June 9, 2026, and its 52-week low of ₹507.40 on March 30, 2026.

Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In anticipation of the upcoming results, the company also intimated its designated persons, such as directors, CEOs, Promoters, designated persons, their relatives, and other senior members, that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed.

“Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Company had its Designated Persons that Trading Window is closed with effect from June 24, 2026, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of said financial results are declared and disseminated to the stock exchanges,” the exchange filing read.

Tata Technologies Q4 FY26 Results

Tata Technologies reported a surge in its Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 204 crore Vs Rs 6.6 crore. For the full financial year, the company achieved a net profit of Rs 547 crore.

The IT services company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) during the March quarter surged 31% to Rs 205 crore, compared to Rs 157 crore in the December quarter. EBIT margin rose 13% compared to 12% in the previous third quarter of FY26.

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