'Hang Her If...': Siya Goyal's Father Nearly Breaks Down, Says Family Being Repeatedly Targeted

Praveen Goyal, father of Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, broke down while speaking to reporters in Pune on Thursday, saying his family was being repeatedly targeted even as he pledged full cooperation with the investigation into his daughter.

Addressing the recent raid on his shop, Goyal said Food Department officials had visited his premises "on the morning of the 14 July, at around 11:30 a.m." and collected four samples.

He added that the matter was linked to his shop's licence, which he had since applied for and expected to receive "within eight to ten days," and that he had complied with instructions to keep the shop shut in the interim, clarifying that it had "not been sealed."

Turning to his daughter's case, Goyal said he stood firmly with the law.

"We are being punished in place of my daughter. I urge that she must be hanged if found guilty. I stand with the judiciary and the law, and I will fully cooperate with the investigation."

"But please do not punish us. It feels as if we are being killed gradually. I am really stressed because of this lately."

He further added that his family felt unfairly singled out. "People are repeatedly targeting my family, and it feels as though I am being punished instead. My family is suffering because of this. I have been under stress for a long time."

His remarks came days after the Maharashtra FDA raided his shop, BG Goyal & Company, at Market Yard in Pune on July 14, seizing 4,172 kg of food products worth Rs 8.14 lakh over alleged violations.

ALSO READ: Siya Goyal's Father's Shop Raided By FDA, Food Products Worth Rs 8.14 Lakh Seized

Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested for the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, whose death during a trek to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18 was initially treated as an accident.

Police allege the two conspired to kill Agarwal, a director at his family's real estate firm Success Group, and pushed him off a cliff at the fort months before his planned wedding.

Investigators have cited Siya's repeated insistence on visiting the fort, the disappearance of Agarwal's passport ahead of a planned trip to Bali, and CCTV footage of a hooded man trailing the couple as key leads in the probe.

Both accused have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded to police custody.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Allegations To Proof — What Will It Take To Prove Siya Goyal's Alleged Involvement?

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