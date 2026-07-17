NESCO, Graphite India, SPR Auto, Happy Forgings, K.P.R. Mill Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

NESCO Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., SPR Auto Technologies Ltd., Happy Forgings Ltd., K.P.R. Mill Limited and more will be on interest on Friday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Acceleratebs India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 20 Jul 2026 Aditya Infotech Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.6400 20 Jul 2026 Fairchem Organics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 20 Jul 2026 Graphite India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 20 Jul 2026 Happy Forgings Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 20 Jul 2026 K.P.R. Mill Limited. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 20 Jul 2026 NDR Auto Components Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 20 Jul 2026 Nelcast Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000 20 Jul 2026 NESCO Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 20 Jul 2026 Pokarna Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 20 Jul 2026 Quest Capital Markets Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 20 Jul 2026 SPR Auto Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 20 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 20 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 17 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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