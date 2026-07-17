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NESCO, Graphite India, SPR Auto, Happy Forgings, K.P.R. Mill Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

NESCO Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., and others have July 20 as the record date for final dividends, marking the last day retail investors can buy shares to qualify for payouts.

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NESCO, Graphite India, SPR Auto, Happy Forgings, K.P.R. Mill Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

NESCO Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., SPR Auto Technologies Ltd., Happy Forgings Ltd., K.P.R. Mill Limited and more will be on interest on Friday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Acceleratebs India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.100020 Jul 2026
Aditya Infotech Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.640020 Jul 2026
Fairchem Organics Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000020 Jul 2026
Graphite India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.000020 Jul 2026
Happy Forgings Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000020 Jul 2026
K.P.R. Mill Limited.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500020 Jul 2026
NDR Auto Components Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 4.000020 Jul 2026
Nelcast Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 0.700020 Jul 2026
NESCO Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.000020 Jul 2026
Pokarna Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.600020 Jul 2026
Quest Capital Markets Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500020 Jul 2026
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000020 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 20 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 17 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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