65% Upside Ahead For Jaro Institute Shares, Says DRChoksey As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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DRChoksey Report

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd. shares could be in focus after DRChoksey initiated coverage on the online higher education platform with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 824, implying a potential upside of 65% from the current market price of Rs 498.

The brokerage believes Jaro is well placed to benefit from India's fast-growing online higher education market, driven by low higher education penetration, regulatory support under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and increasing adoption of online degree programmes.

According to DRChoksey, Jaro operates one of India's largest university aggregation platforms with 33 university partnerships and more than 32,000 annual enrolments. The company follows an asset-light revenue-sharing model, allowing it to scale growth without investing heavily in educational infrastructure.

The brokerage highlighted that Jaro's platform-led business model offers strong operating leverage, high capital efficiency and a debt-light balance sheet. It also noted that the company maintains a healthy net cash position, providing financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities while preserving profitability.

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Drchoksey Jaro Initiation Coverage Note .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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