Relaxo Footwears Shares Jump 14%; Investors Watch Technical Levels After Sharp Rebound

Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. jumped over 14% on Friday, rebounding sharply as buying interest returned to the stock.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 419 apiece, up from its last closing at Rs 366.65.

The sharp move also came with improved trading volumes, suggesting broader market participation during the session.

Investors are now watching whether the rally can sustain, with market participants closely tracking technical levels, trading volumes and upcoming earnings for further cues.

Technical Rebound In Focus

Market participants attributed Friday's gains to renewed buying interest after losses over a year. The absence of any major corporate announcement indicates that the move was primarily technical in nature.

Relaxo shares lost more than 18% in the last one year. Despite Friday's rally, the stock remains below its 52-week high of Rs 526, touched on 4 Sept. 2025.

The stock had fallen to a 52-week low of Rs 236.50 on March 30, 2026, before staging the latest rebound.

Having said that, the recent rally has offset Relaxo's prolonged declines to some extent, making its share price rise close to 6% in the past week.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 50.9 times, with a market cap of Rs 10,676.9 crore as at the closing of Thursday's trading session.

The rise in trading volumes suggests stronger investor participation, although analysts will be watching whether the momentum sustains in the coming sessions.

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What Investors Should Watch

Trading volumes will remain in focus, as sustained buying interest could support the uptrend.

Investors will also monitor the company's upcoming quarterly earnings and management commentary for insights into business performance. Demand trends in the footwear and broader consumer discretionary segment will be another key factor influencing sentiment toward the stock.

While the latest rally has improved near-term sentiment, the sustainability of the move is likely to depend on technical confirmation, broader market conditions, and fundamental business updates over the coming weeks.

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