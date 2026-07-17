Laser Power Shares Extend Listing Gains; Stock Rises 10%

Shares of Laser Power & Infra Ltd. rose as much as 10% in early trade on Friday, extending gains after the stock made a strong market debut a day earlier. The shares listed at premiums on both exchanges following strong investor demand for the company's initial public offering.

The stock was trading at Rs 288.66 apiece on the NSE, up Rs 26.24, or about 10%, from its previous close of Rs 262.42. The company's market capitalisation stood at about Rs 4,051 crore.

The gains follow a strong response to the company's Rs 742-crore IPO, which was subscribed 38.94 times, reflecting broad investor interest.

ALSO READ: Laser Power & Infra's Rs 742-Crore IPO To Open On July 9

Listed At Premium On Both Exchanges

Laser Power & Infra debuted at Rs 250 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, a 16.8% premium to its issue price of Rs 214 per share. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock opened at Rs 269, representing a 25.7% premium to the issue price.

The shares continued to gain after listing and rose as much as 10% from their opening levels in Friday's session.

According to the company's offer documents, it plans to use Rs 490 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to prepay or repay borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Business And Financials

Laser Power & Infra operates manufacturing as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) businesses. Its product portfolio includes power cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables, and other transmission and distribution products used in India's power infrastructure sector.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal. It reported revenue of Rs 2,326 crore and net profit of Rs 151 crore for FY26. Its order book stood at Rs 3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Laser Power is also a licensed stranding partner of TS Conductor, a U.S.-based company. The arrangement enables it to manufacture high-capacity conductors in India that the company says are lighter, stronger and more energy-efficient than conventional ACSR and CFCC conductors.

ALSO READ: Laser Power & Infra Shares List At 25% Premium On Stock Market Debut

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