Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal's Unseen Ring Ceremony Video Surfaces Amid Probe

An unseen video from the engagement ceremony of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal and his fiancée Siya Goyal has surfaced on the internet amid the ongoing murder investigation into Ketan's death.

The viral clip shows Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal during their ring ceremony, smiling, exchanging rings and celebrating with family members before their relationship became the focus of a murder investigation.

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Before the engagement video emerged, several other old videos had surfaced online, including footage showing Ketan dancing with Siya's parents at a family function about a month before his death. The videos were also shared publicly by singer Reetu Sharma, who had performed at the event.

Other previously surfaced clips have included a video of Siya and Chetan reportedly attending a cricket match together and another allegedly showing Siya in a nightclub. These videos have drawn public attention, but their evidentiary value has not been confirmed by investigators.

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old Pune-based realtor and director in his family's real estate business, died on June 18, 2026, after falling from a hill at Lohagad Fort in Pune. The incident was initially treated as an accident after Siya Goyal allegedly told the police that Agarwal slipped while taking photographs near the cliff.

According to the Pune Rural Police, the investigators later found evidence suggesting that the death was not accidental but the result of an alleged conspiracy by Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. The accused were arrested in connection with the case.

Pune Rural Police Superintendent, Sandeep Singh Gill stated, as cited by India Today, that investigators allege Siya and Chetan were in a relationship and that Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan, leading them to allegedly conspire to kill him.

Police allege that Chetan reached the Lohagad Fort before Ketan and Siya, followed them to an isolated location, and together with Siya, pushed Ketan into a nearly 400-foot gorge. These allegations remain part of the prosecution's case and are yet to be proved in a court of law.

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February 2026 and were scheduled to marry later this year, reportedly in November. Police have said that the families had made elaborate wedding arrangements, including booking an expensive venue in Rajasthan.

The Times of India reported that the police recently visited a temple in Rajasthan to verify claims that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had secretly gotten married before Ketan's death. Authorities have stated that this claim is being verified as part of the investigation.

The investigation into Ketan's death remains ongoing and Siya and Chetan remain under investigation.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Allegations To Proof — What Will It Take To Prove Siya Goyal's Alleged Involvement?

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