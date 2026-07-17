West Bengal: Passenger Train Hits School Van In Murshidabad, Several Students Injured

A major accident took place in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning after a passenger train collided with a school van carrying students, leaving several children injured. The incident occurred at around 7 am at the Karnasubarna railway crossing in the Berhampore area of Murshidabad.

According to preliminary reports, the Nimtita-Katwa passenger train struck the school vehicle while it was crossing the railway tracks. Eyewitnesses claimed that the railway crossing gate was open at the time of the accident, allowing the school van to proceed onto the tracks before it was hit by the approaching train, as per NDTV.

Visuals from the accident site showed the severely damaged and mangled remains of the school van lying on the railway tracks following the collision, as a crowd of more than 100 people gathered along the railway tracks. The impact left several students injured, with some reportedly in critical condition.

The injured students were rescued and rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment. Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of injured students and the severity of their injuries.

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According to local reports citing eyewitnesses, the railway gate had been kept closed until an up-line train passed, after which it was opened. However, the gatekeeper reportedly failed to close it again as another train approached on the adjacent track, which eyewitnesses claim led to the collision.

Senior officials from both the police department and the railways have arrived at the scene to oversee the launch of a formal inquiry. The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including claims of operational negligence by the gateman on duty, NDTV reported.

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