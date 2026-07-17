Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, BHEL, Polycab India, Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Tata Elxsi — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Polycab India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.? stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)?

CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in, Rahul Sharma, Director- Head - Equity Research, Equity99 Investment Advisors, and Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 125.14)

Tapan: Hold

Credit growth guidance is around 12-14%.

Canara Bank is doing well. NPAs are in control.

Treasury gains may normalise. Strong asset quality.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. (CMP: Rs 609.15)

Rahul: Hold

Currently, the structure is positive on starts.

Next resistance is towards Rs 624-625 levels.

Can show massive rally towards Rs 650 levels.

Keep stop loss of Rs 590

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) (CMP: Rs 429.25)

Tapan: Book some profits

Valuation is on a higher side.

Company has competitive pressure.

Future opportunities seen in thermal and nuclear sector.

Polycab India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 8,893.00)

Deven: Wait and watch

Overall a good rally but profit booking is witnessed.

Do not enter as stock can correct further towards Rs 8,400 levels.

Wait and watch before adding fresh.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 214.5)

Rahul: Hold

Chart structure is positive, strong.

Stock is trading above all Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Bandhan Bank is likely to have on good upside range.

Hold with a strictly stop loss at Rs 206.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,505.00)

Deven: Sell

Overall structure is weak in daily, weekly charts.

Stock is consolidating in last three days after a breakdown near Rs 3,590.

Exit at current market price or exit at small bounces.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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