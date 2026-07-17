Pune NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Police Probe Launched

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Pune, with police launching an investigation into the incident. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Anushka Chougule, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

According to police, the student died by suicide in Pune. Officials said the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and further investigation is underway.

The tragedy comes amid a series of similar incidents involving NEET aspirants across the country.

A day earlier, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. Police said she was reportedly upset over her performance in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and was found hanging at her residence.

In another recent incident, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 16th floor of a residential building in Greater Faridabad, just hours before the NEET results were declared.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Results: Top 10 Rankers, Category-Wise Qualified Candidates And More

According to police, the student had recently appeared for the examination and was reportedly under stress after estimating her score using the official answer key released online. Her family told investigators that she had expected a significantly higher score but calculated she might score around 600 out of 720, leaving her deeply disappointed.

Police are continuing to investigate the Pune case to determine the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or overwhelming distress, reaching out to a trusted family member, friend, or a mental health professional can help. If the situation feels immediate or unsafe, contact your local emergency services or a suicide prevention helpline as soon as possible.

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