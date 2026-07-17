Oberoi Realty Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 29%, Revenue Crosses Rs 1,300 Crore

Oberoi Realty Ltd. reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 29% year-on-year to Rs 544 crore, supported by healthy revenue growth and improved operating profitability.

Revenue from operations climbed 31.7% to Rs 1,301 crore during the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 988 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's operating performance also strengthened, with EBITDA increasing 41.1% year-on-year to Rs 734 crore.

Operating margins expanded meaningfully during the quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 56.4%, compared with 52.7% a year earlier, indicating better execution and cost efficiencies alongside robust demand across its portfolio.

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Separately, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, equivalent to 20% of the face value of Rs 10 per share, according to an exchange filing. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as July 23, while the dividend will be paid on or before July 31.

The dividend announcement follows a board meeting held on July 17, where directors approved the payout in compliance with SEBI's listing regulations, the company said in its filing.

Investors will now watch for management commentary on project launches, booking momentum and demand trends in key residential markets as India's premium housing segment continues to remain resilient.

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