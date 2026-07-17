Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Details Inside

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to declare the Kerala Plus Two SAY results for 2026 on July 18. The link for the results will be activated on the official website of the board.

To view the Kerala Plus Two SAY results for 2026, students must input the necessary information. Results can be obtained via SMS, mobile applications, and other means. Students are required to collect the official marksheet from their respective schools. The Kerala +2 examinations took place between June 29 and July 3.

The DHSE Kerala has yet to formally declare the date for the results. Nonetheless, according to the reports, the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 is anticipated to be declared next week.

Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: List of Websites to check

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

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Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026 will be provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the board's official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Provide your roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Press the submit button to see your results.

Step 4: The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY results for 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Make sure to print it out and keep it safe for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: Two Main Session Exam

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Main Exam for 2026 demonstrated a solid overall performance, with results declared on May 26, 2026, showcasing an overall pass percentage of 77.97%. A total of 452,437 students appeared for the examination, with 30,561 achieving A+ grades in all subjects.

When analysing performance by stream, Science students topped the chart with the highest pass percentage of 84.52%, followed by Commerce at 74.74% and Humanities at 66.38%. This discrepancy indicates that those in the Science stream consistently outperformed their counterparts in the other two streams.

Additionally, gender-wise statistics reveal a significant disparity in performance between females and males. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 86.89%, while boys scored 68.41%, underscoring that female students excelled considerably in the Plus Two examination this year.

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