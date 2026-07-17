Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 12% Even As Margins Expand

Tata Technologies Ltd. reported a decline in net profit for the June quarter even as revenue and operating margins improved sequentially, supported by continued momentum in its services business.

The Tata Motors subsidiary posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 181 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, down 11.5% from Rs 204 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 5.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,665 crore from Rs 1,572 crore. Operating performance also improved during the quarter. EBIT increased 7.5% sequentially to Rs 221 crore from Rs 205 crore, while the EBIT margin expanded to 13.25% from 13.06% in the March quarter.

The services segment continued to drive growth, with revenue rising 6.3% sequentially and 34.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,296.9 crore. In US dollar terms, services revenue stood at $136.6 million, up 4.3% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency.

The company's workforce stood at 12,579 employees at the end of the quarter, while trailing 12-month attrition came in at 16%.

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Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Warren Harris said the strong execution witnessed in the second half of fiscal year 2026 had continued into the June quarter, resulting in a robust 34% year-on-year increase in services revenue.

He said the demand environment remains constructive, supported by healthy activity across the company's strategic growth areas, a robust pipeline of large opportunities, improving deal conversions and better visibility across key customer programmes.

Harris added that Tata Technologies' continued investments in artificial intelligence, operational efficiency initiatives and portfolio diversification position the company well to deliver strong double-digit organic revenue growth during fiscal year 2027.

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