'Eternal Disgrace': Iraqi Militia Places $10-Million Bounty On Donald Trump

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has reportedly announced a $10 million reward for the assassination of US President Donald Trump, saying the move is retaliation for his ordering the 2020 killing of two senior resistance leaders.

According to Iran's Press TV, the umbrella organisation representing several Iraqi resistance factions said the reward had been collected through contributions from its members and supporters, as reported by Hindustan Times.

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The organisation said the bounty would be awarded to anyone who kills Trump or to any person, group or institution assigned to carry out the assassination.

In its statement, the group accused Trump of openly celebrating the deaths of what it described as the "victory commanders" — Major General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. It said his "criminal boasting" reflected the "most obvious sign of the moral collapse of the US government."

Soleimani, who led Iran's elite Quds Force, and al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The strike was conducted under Trump's direct orders.

Remarks on Soleimani killing

The group further stated that Trump's "audacity" had only strengthened the "immortality of the pure blood" of the two "martyrs" while bringing "nothing but eternal disgrace and infamy" upon their killer.

It also declared that "free people of the world will continue to pursue the killer of children and scientists," adding that the "oppressors will never see peace."

The announcement comes amid renewed tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. It alleged that Washington had repeatedly violated a fragile ceasefire, leading to the collapse of a memorandum of understanding.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is part of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, has also claimed responsibility for attacks on US military installations across the region during the conflict.

Drone Interceptions over Erbil

Separately, Kurdish security officials said the US-led coalition intercepted multiple drones over Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on Wednesday.

According to AFP, several drones were spotted flying above the city before being brought down by air defence systems.

The interceptions caused explosions and sent plumes of smoke into the air near the US consulate. This site has previously been targeted in drone and rocket attacks during the regional conflict.

The reported drone activity marks the first such incident near the US consulate in Erbil since a fragile ceasefire took effect in April.

Kurdish counterterrorism authorities said US-led anti-jihadist "coalition forces downed and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil between 20:53 and 21:20 PM (1753 and 1620 GMT)". No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attacks, and officials said there were no casualties.

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The drone incidents occurred while Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was on a week-long visit to Washington, where he met President Donald Trump. They also coincided with renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran.

During the recent Middle East conflict, Iraq's Kurdistan region, which is home to US troops and several foreign oil companies, was repeatedly targeted in drone attacks, many of which were attributed to pro-Iran armed groups operating in Iraq.

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