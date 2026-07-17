Trump Says Undocumented Truck Drivers To Be Replaced By US Veterans: How Will It Impact Indians?

US President Donald Trump has vowed to overhaul America's commercial trucking workforce, announcing plans to swap out undocumented drivers for US military veterans in the wake of a fatal highway crash that killed a Pennsylvania police officer.

Trump described the drivers he wants removed as unfit for the road, saying, "They can't read signs," and alleging many were impaired by drugs or alcohol.

What Sparked The Move

The push follows the July 1 death of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael E. Pahira Jr, who was killed when a commercial truck struck him.

The driver, 33-year-old Michael Bon, now reportedly faces charges including vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter, along with several traffic offences.

Veterans To Get Fast-Tracked Licences

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said his government would deploy former servicemen to fill the gap left by removing undocumented drivers, framing it as a public safety fix rather than an economic one.

Per Reuters, any veteran who operated heavy trucks while in the armed forces will now automatically qualify for a commercial driver's licence — bypassing the standard certification process.

Why This Matters For Indian-Origin Drivers

The policy shift threatens a workforce with deep Indian roots.

The North American Punjabi Truckers Association estimates that between 1,30,000 and 1,50,000 truckers on American highways originally hail from Punjab and Haryana, a figure reported by The Indian Express, making the community especially exposed to the coming crackdown.

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The Law Behind The Crackdown

Trump's latest move extends a policy he introduced in February, the 'Dalilah Law', which already blocks undocumented immigrants from obtaining licences to drive trucks or other cargo vehicles.

The law takes its name from a five-year-old Bakersfield girl whose father says she lost the ability to speak and had to relearn walking after a pile-up allegedly caused by Partap Singh, an undocumented Indian immigrant.

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The Department of Homeland Security attributed the June 2024 crash to Singh driving at unsafe speed through a construction zone.

A Pattern Of Scrutiny

Indian truckers have increasingly found themselves under the enforcement spotlight.

Last month, US border officials reportedly detained 30 Indian nationals among 52 people picked up in Arizona's Yuma sector for allegedly living in the US unlawfully, part of a broader initiative called Operation Checkmate targeting commercial drivers without legal status.

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