Trump Administration Weighs $100,000 Bond Requirement For Green-Card Seekers Abroad: Report

The Trump administration is weighing a proposal that could require some Green Card applicants applying through US consulates overseas to post a refundable bond of as much as $100,000, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The move is part of a broader push to tighten legal immigration and ensure new immigrants can support themselves financially.

Citing people familiar with the discussions, the WSJ reported that the US State Department is examining whether it can introduce the requirement using existing powers under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Officials are said to be considering a pilot programme in a handful of countries before deciding on a wider rollout.

Under the proposal, applicants covered by the programme would have to deposit the bond before receiving an immigrant visa. The amount would vary depending on the case and could be lower or higher than $100,000, the report said.

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The report said that the money would likely be refunded only after the applicant becomes a US citizen, a process that typically takes at least five years. The bond would effectively act as a financial guarantee if a Green Card holder later relied on public assistance or failed to remain financially self-sufficient. Family members could also post the bond on behalf of applicants.

"President Trump has made clear that those who wish to immigrate to the United States must be financially self-sufficient," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Pigott added that the department is exploring existing authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act to require certain visa applicants to post a bond "as a way to demonstrate they have access to the funds needed to support themselves."

The report did not specify which countries could be included in the pilot programme, leaving it unclear whether India would be among those affected.

If expanded nationwide, however, the proposal could have implications for Indians seeking family-sponsored Green Cards through US consulates. While many employment-based applicants already live in the US on visas such as the H-1B before applying for permanent residency, family-sponsored immigrant visas are often processed overseas.

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A bond requirement of up to $100,000 could significantly raise the upfront financial burden for applicants and their families, even if the amount is eventually returned.

Immigration lawyers quoted by the WSJ said the proposal could make legal immigration costlier and discourage applicants from lower- and middle-income households.

The discussions come after the administration expanded a separate pilot programme requiring certain tourist visa applicants from selected countries to post refundable bonds of up to $15,000. According to the State Department, around 97% of applicants who posted those bonds complied with visa rules and did not overstay.

The Green Card bond proposal remains under discussion, and no final decision has been announced. It is also unclear which countries or categories of applicants would be covered if the policy is implemented.

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