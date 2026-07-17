Viral RBI Letter Promises Rs 1-Lakh Release After Rs 7,500 'Refundable Tax' Payment; Here's The Truth

A letter circulating widely on social media claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release Rs 1 lakh after the recipient pays a 'refundable tax' of Rs.7,500 is fake, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit clarified.

PIB Fact Check stated that the letter was not issued by the RBI and warned that it is part of an attempt to mislead the public.

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PIB Fact Check advised the public not to make payment in response to such messages or letters, as the claim has no connection with the RBI or any government authorised scheme.

The fact checking agency stated that the RBI does not issue letters promising cash payouts in exchange for advance payments, taxes or processing fees.

PIB Fact Check also warned that fraudsters often use forged documents carrying the names or logos of government institutions to make the scams appear legitimate and persuade people to transfer money.

The agency advised the public to verify suspicious claims only through official government channels before taking any action or sharing such messages with others.

Citizens who receive similar messages have been encouraged by the agency to report them through its official fact-checking platform and avoid engaging with the senders.

The clarification comes amid a rise in online scams that falsely invoke the names of government departments and financial institutions to defraud unsuspecting individuals, prompting authorities to repeatedly advise people to remain vigilant and rely only on official communications.

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