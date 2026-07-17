Piramal Finance To Raise Up To Rs 4,000 Crore Via QIP, Rights Issue And Other Instruments

Piramal Finance Ltd. has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 4,000 crore via multiple instruments including qualified institutions placement(s), rights issue, preferential allotment or a private placement, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

"Approval to raise capital by way of qualified institutions placement(s), rights issue, preferential allotment or a private placement(s) and/or any combination thereof to eligible investors through an issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 4,000 crore," the filing stated.

The company has intimated the same notice to the shareholders of the company, who held shares on and before the record date of July 10, 2026.

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Piramal Finance Q1FY27

Piramal Finance reported a 66.1% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 459 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 276 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's total income increased 27.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,430 crore from Rs 2,690 crore a year earlier.

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Piramal Finance Share Price

Piramal Finance's stock closed 1.93% lower at Rs 2,144.30 apiece, compared to a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday. During the day, the stock fell as low as 5.15% to Rs 2,073.90.

The shares have risen 30.51% year-to-date.

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