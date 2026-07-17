Amazon, Swiggy, Uber, Eternal And More: India's Biggest E-Commerce Players Form New Policy Council

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has launched the E-Commerce Council of India (ECCI), bringing together some of the country's largest digital commerce companies under a single platform to strengthen policy advocacy and engagement with the government.

The council's initial members include Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Eternal, Meesho, Uber and Rapido, among others. IAMAI said the new body will represent the interests of India's rapidly expanding $120 billion e-commerce sector and work on issues spanning digital trade, logistics, artificial intelligence, consumer trust and improving market access for MSMEs.

The ECCI will function under IAMAI's umbrella, similar to the Payments Council of India and the Fintech Convergence Council, and will serve as a dedicated forum for dialogue with policymakers and regulators.

IAMAI said the digital commerce ecosystem has grown significantly over the past decade and now requires a unified industry voice to address evolving regulatory and policy issues. Besides policy engagement, the council will also organise an annual Indian E-Commerce Summit to facilitate discussions among industry leaders, government officials and other stakeholders.

The launch comes just weeks after Amazon, Eternal, Meesho, Swiggy and Zepto came together to establish the Digital Commerce Coalition, another industry grouping focused on sector-specific policy issues.

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