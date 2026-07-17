Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs BAN Match

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh return to action at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday for the second match of the three-game T20I series. The home side will be eager to maintain their upward trajectory, while Bangladesh are looking to turn things around, setting up an intriguing battle between two teams on different paths.

Bangladesh never appeared in control during their chase of 171 in the series opener against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with four-wicket hauls as the hosts cruised to a 32-run win.

The hosts are now one win away from another series triumph, having already outplayed Bangladesh in both the one-off Test and the three-match ODI contest.

Lack of a full-strength team has left Bangladesh under pressure in this series. Their run of defeats in T20 internationals has now stretched to five matches. The Bangladesh Cricket Board opted to release Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud for the Lanka Premier League.

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Taskin Ahmed, who had been due to feature in the league himself, was recalled after Mustafizur Rahman sustained an injury and kept things tight by conceding only 22 runs in his allotted four overs.

The past two weeks have been memorable for Richard Ngarava, whose performances have played a major role in Zimbabwe's success against Bangladesh. After taking charge for the first time in the Test and ODI formats, the left-arm pacer claimed five wickets in the Test and followed up with a pair of three-wicket hauls in the ODI series.

He was rested for the final one-dayer once the series had been decided. Back under Sikandar Raza in the T20Is, Ngarava delivered another superb spell, ending with 4 for 26.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played on July 17 from 4 p.m. IST.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Venue

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy (c), Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin/Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

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