Income Tax Return E-Verification: 30-Day Rule, Process, Penalties Explained For 2026

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is only the first step in the tax filing process. To complete the process, taxpayers must e-verify their return within the prescribed deadline.

Without verification, the Income Tax Department may treat the return as invalid, regardless of how accurately it was filed, which could result in delayed refunds, penalties and other tax-related issues. Here's everything you need to know about the deadline, verification methods and the step-by-step process.

ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns for AY 2026-27 is July 31. Taxpayers can file their returns by logging into the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal using their PAN and password. Those filing for the first time will need to register using their PAN, Aadhaar and other required details.

With the deadline approaching, taxpayers are advised to avoid waiting until the last minute to reduce the risk of technical glitches or filing errors.

ALSO READ: NPS Rollout: Govt Extends Two Pension Scheme Options To Autonomous Body Employees. Check Details

Why is e-verification important?

Submitting your ITR does not complete the filing process. The return must also be e-verified within 30 days of filing. If e-verification is not completed within the prescribed period, the Income Tax Department may treat the return as incomplete or invalid, which could delay the processing of the return and any refund due.

The e-verification status can be checked through the ITR-V section on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal.

How to e-verify your ITR online

· Visit the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal at incometax.gov.in

· Click on 'e-Verify Return'.

· Enter your PAN, Assessment Year, and acknowledgement number.

· Alternatively, you can log in using your PAN and password.

· Go to My Account.

· Select e-Verify Return.

· The portal will display returns awaiting verification.

· Click on the "e-Verify" option to proceed. You will then be presented with three verification methods:

Use an existing Electronic Verification Code (EVC) if you already have one.

Generate a new EVC and use it to verify your return.

Verify using Aadhaar OTP, which allows you to complete the process with the one-time password.

· Once the verification is successful, an acknowledgement will be generated and sent to you.

Apart from the e-filing portal, taxpayers can also complete e-verification through:

· Net banking, by accessing the e-Verify ITR option

· Aadhaar OTP, sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

· EVC through a bank account or demat account.

· EVC generated through select bank ATMs.

Can someone else verify your ITR?

Yes. An authorised signatory or representative can complete the e-verification on behalf of the taxpayer using any of the approved methods, including:

· Aadhaar OTP

· Net Banking EVC

· Bank Account or Demat Account EVC

How do you know if your e-verification is successful?

Once your Income Tax Return is successfully e-verified, a confirmation message will appear on the screen along with a Transaction ID. You will also receive a confirmation email at the email address registered on the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

If the return is being verified by an Authorised Signatory or Representative Assessee, a success message with a Transaction ID will be displayed. A confirmation email will then be sent to both the authorised signatory's or representative assessee's registered email address and the taxpayer's registered email ID on the e-Filing portal.

Will a delay in e-verification lead to a penalty?

If you fail to e-verify your Income Tax Return (ITR) within the prescribed time, it will be treated as not filed under the Income Tax Act, 1961. This means you could face the same consequences as someone who has not filed an ITR.

However, taxpayers can seek relief by submitting a condonation of delay request, explaining the reason for missing the deadline. Once the request is filed, you can proceed with e-verification. The return will be considered valid only after the Income Tax Department approves the condonation request.

ALSO READ: NPS Launches Retirement Income Schemes: From Payout To Benefits, All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.