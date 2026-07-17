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LPL 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Match Timings And Live Streaming | Lanka Premier League

LPL 2026 begins on July 17 with Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Gallants. Check the full schedule, match timings, squads, teams and live streaming details.

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LPL 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Match Timings And Live Streaming | Lanka Premier League
LPL 2026 begins on July 17 with Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Gallants
Photo Source: X/@LPLT20

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 begins on July 17 with defending champions Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Gallants. The sixth edition of the tournament runs until August 8, featuring five teams competing across Colombo, Dambulla, Pallekele and Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Colombo's SSC Ground will host the curtain-raiser after serving as a T20I venue for the first time during this year's T20 World Cup. The match is due to start at 7:30 p.m. IST following an opening ceremony to mark the start of the new season.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed the updated timeline for the 2026 Lanka Premier League, with the competition scheduled to begin on July 17 and conclude on Aug. 8. The board had previously announced a July 10 start date for the tournament, which will feature matches at four international venues.

LPL 2026 At A Glance

  • Starts: July 17
  • Final: August 8
  • Teams: 5
  • Opening Match: Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings
  • Live Streaming: FanCode
  • TV Telecast: Star Sports

The 2026 campaign is set to follow a five-franchise structure, with teams representing Jaffna, Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Dambulla. 

As part of efforts to promote local talent, SLC has mandated that all teams include two Sri Lankan Emerging U-23 players within their squads. Franchises will need to name at least one of them in the starting XI, while four international players will be permitted in the playing side.

Here's the full LPL 2026 schedule, teams, fixtures, squads, match timings and live streaming details.

LPL 2026: Teams

  1. Galle Gallants
  2. Dambulla Sixers
  3. Colombo Kaps
  4. Kandy Royals
  5. Jaffna Kings

LPL 2026 Venues

  • SSC, Colombo
  • Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
  • Pallekele International Stadium
  • R. Premadasa Stadium

LPL 2026 Fixtures

DateMatchTimeVenue
July 17Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings7:30 p.m.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

July 18Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals3 p.m.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

July 18Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants7:30 p.m.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

July 19Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings3 p.m.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

July 19Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals7:30 p.m.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

July 21Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals7:30 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 22Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings3 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 22Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants7:30 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 23Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals3 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 23Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings7:30 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 25Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals3 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 25Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps7:30 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 26Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals3 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 26Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants7:30 p.m.

Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

July 28Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings7:30 p.m.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

July 29Kandy Royals vs Galle Gallants3 p.m.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

July 29Colombo Kaps vs Dambulla Sixers7:30 p.m.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

July 30Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings7:30 p.m.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Aug. 1Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants7:30 p.m.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Aug. 2Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings7:30 p.m.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Aug. 5Qualifier 13 p.m.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Aug. 5Eliminator7:30 p.m.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Aug. 7Qualifier 27:30 p.m.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Aug. 8Final7:30 p.m.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

LPL 2026: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Lanka Premier League 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network.

LPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the livestream of the Lanka Premier League 2026 on the FanCode app and website.

LPL 2026: Squads

Galle Gallants: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, V. Viyaskanth, Sahan Arachchige, C. Karunaratne, T. Rathnayake, Dinura Kalupahana, Yuri Koththigoda, Kasun Rajitha, S. Colombage, Chris Lynn, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Muhammad Nawaz, Akif Javed, Sam Harper, Mehidy Miraz, Virandeep Singh

Dambulla Sixers: Dinesh Chandimal (c), D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, N. Dickwella, Pavan Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, D. Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, S. Jayathilake, Vishva Kumara, G. Weerasinghe, Sahibzada Farhan, Reeza Hendricks, Fazalhaq Farooqi, M. Wasim Jr., Gulbadin Naib, Marques Ackerman, Van Schalkwyk

Colombo Kaps: Kusal Mendis (c), Kamindu Mendis, Binura Fernando, S. Samarawickrama, Milan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Thanuka Dabare, Movin Subasinghe, Malsha Tharupathi, S. Shanmuganathan, Wanuja Sahan, Arul Pragasam, James Neesham, Ben McDermott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rubin Hermann, Hasan Mahmud, Kushal Bhurtel

Kandy Royals: Angelo Mathews (c), W. Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Muditha Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Mihira, Pawan De Silva, Dushan Hemantha, I. Wijesundara, Moeen Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Vijay Shankar, Sediqullah Atal, Dale Phillips, Zahir Khan, B. McMullen

Jaffna Kings: B. Rajapaksa (c), Dunith Wellalage, Avishka Fernando, D. Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Traveen Mathews, Mohomed Shiraz, C. Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sineth Jayawardena, Praveen Maneesha, Nishan Madushka, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, David Wiese, Ibrahim Zadran, Piyush Chawla, Lizaad Williams, Zahoor Khan

Lanka Premier League (LPL) Winners

Jaffna Kings are the four time winners of this competition which began in 2020. Kandy Royals is the only other side to win LPL.

  • 2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings
  • 2024 Winners: Kandy Royals
  • 2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings
  • 2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings
  • 2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings

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