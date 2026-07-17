LPL 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Match Timings And Live Streaming | Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 begins on July 17 with defending champions Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Gallants. The sixth edition of the tournament runs until August 8, featuring five teams competing across Colombo, Dambulla, Pallekele and Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Colombo's SSC Ground will host the curtain-raiser after serving as a T20I venue for the first time during this year's T20 World Cup. The match is due to start at 7:30 p.m. IST following an opening ceremony to mark the start of the new season.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed the updated timeline for the 2026 Lanka Premier League, with the competition scheduled to begin on July 17 and conclude on Aug. 8. The board had previously announced a July 10 start date for the tournament, which will feature matches at four international venues.

LPL 2026 At A Glance

Starts: July 17

Final: August 8

Teams: 5

Opening Match: Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings

Live Streaming: FanCode

TV Telecast: Star Sports

The 2026 campaign is set to follow a five-franchise structure, with teams representing Jaffna, Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Dambulla.

As part of efforts to promote local talent, SLC has mandated that all teams include two Sri Lankan Emerging U-23 players within their squads. Franchises will need to name at least one of them in the starting XI, while four international players will be permitted in the playing side.

Here's the full LPL 2026 schedule, teams, fixtures, squads, match timings and live streaming details.

LPL 2026: Teams

Galle Gallants Dambulla Sixers Colombo Kaps Kandy Royals Jaffna Kings

LPL 2026 Venues

SSC, Colombo

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Pallekele International Stadium

R. Premadasa Stadium

LPL 2026 Fixtures

Date Match Time Venue July 17 Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings 7:30 p.m. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo July 18 Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals 3 p.m. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo July 18 Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants 7:30 p.m. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo July 19 Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings 3 p.m. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo July 19 Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals 7:30 p.m. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo July 21 Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals 7:30 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 22 Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings 3 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 22 Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants 7:30 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 23 Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals 3 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 23 Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings 7:30 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 25 Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals 3 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 25 Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps 7:30 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 26 Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals 3 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 26 Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants 7:30 p.m. Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium July 28 Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings 7:30 p.m. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium July 29 Kandy Royals vs Galle Gallants 3 p.m. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium July 29 Colombo Kaps vs Dambulla Sixers 7:30 p.m. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium July 30 Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings 7:30 p.m. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Aug. 1 Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants 7:30 p.m. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Aug. 2 Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings 7:30 p.m. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Aug. 5 Qualifier 1 3 p.m. R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Aug. 5 Eliminator 7:30 p.m. R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Aug. 7 Qualifier 2 7:30 p.m. R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Aug. 8 Final 7:30 p.m. R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

LPL 2026: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Lanka Premier League 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network.

LPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the livestream of the Lanka Premier League 2026 on the FanCode app and website.

LPL 2026: Squads

Galle Gallants: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, V. Viyaskanth, Sahan Arachchige, C. Karunaratne, T. Rathnayake, Dinura Kalupahana, Yuri Koththigoda, Kasun Rajitha, S. Colombage, Chris Lynn, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Muhammad Nawaz, Akif Javed, Sam Harper, Mehidy Miraz, Virandeep Singh

Dambulla Sixers: Dinesh Chandimal (c), D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, N. Dickwella, Pavan Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, D. Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, S. Jayathilake, Vishva Kumara, G. Weerasinghe, Sahibzada Farhan, Reeza Hendricks, Fazalhaq Farooqi, M. Wasim Jr., Gulbadin Naib, Marques Ackerman, Van Schalkwyk

Colombo Kaps: Kusal Mendis (c), Kamindu Mendis, Binura Fernando, S. Samarawickrama, Milan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Thanuka Dabare, Movin Subasinghe, Malsha Tharupathi, S. Shanmuganathan, Wanuja Sahan, Arul Pragasam, James Neesham, Ben McDermott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rubin Hermann, Hasan Mahmud, Kushal Bhurtel

Kandy Royals: Angelo Mathews (c), W. Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Muditha Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Mihira, Pawan De Silva, Dushan Hemantha, I. Wijesundara, Moeen Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Vijay Shankar, Sediqullah Atal, Dale Phillips, Zahir Khan, B. McMullen

Jaffna Kings: B. Rajapaksa (c), Dunith Wellalage, Avishka Fernando, D. Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Traveen Mathews, Mohomed Shiraz, C. Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sineth Jayawardena, Praveen Maneesha, Nishan Madushka, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, David Wiese, Ibrahim Zadran, Piyush Chawla, Lizaad Williams, Zahoor Khan

Lanka Premier League (LPL) Winners

Jaffna Kings are the four time winners of this competition which began in 2020. Kandy Royals is the only other side to win LPL.

2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings

2024 Winners: Kandy Royals

2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings

2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings

2024 Winners: Jaffna Kings

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