Fino Payments Bank Rallies 14%, Snaps 2-Day Losing Streak; Here's Why

Private lender Fino Payments Bank shares snapped a two-day losing streak on Friday, with the stock rallying as much as 14.01% to hit an intraday high of Rs 180.25 per share, on BSE.

Notably, the stock has surged 30.5% over the last five trading sessions.

At 1:14 pm, Fino Payments Bank share price was trading near day's high, up 13.22% at Rs 179 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.05% higher at 77,998 levels.

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Robust June Quarter Business Update

The company reported that new accounts opened during June 2026 rose 31% year-on-year (YoY) to 3.13 lakh. Loan referral disbursals jumped 253% YoY to Rs 240 crore, while renewal income increased 6% YoY to Rs 20.8 crore. The bank said its loan referral business continued to make strong progress.

However, transaction throughput declined 35% YoY to Rs 2,830 crore. The moderation in throughput was attributed to the ongoing shift from cash-based transactions to Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Inks New Deal

Separately, Fino Payments Bank recently entered into a strategic partnership with Ezee.ai. Under the collaboration, the bank will deploy Ezee.ai's AI-enabled Loan Origination System and Collections Management Platform. The partnership is aimed at helping the bank build its lending ecosystem for a seamless transition to a small finance bank (SFB).

Q4FY26 Financial Highlights

In the March quarter (Q4FY26), the bank reported a 31% YoY decline in revenue to Rs 340 crore. EBITDA fell 12% YoY to Rs 56 crore, although the EBITDA margin improved to 16.5%. Net profit dropped 70% YoY to Rs 7.1 crore.

The cost of funds improved by 70 basis points to 1.4%, while CASA accounts increased 22%. Revenue margin also improved to 40%, supported by lower product costs.

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