Globus Spirits Q1 Result: Profit Rises 49% To Rs 26 Crore, Revenue Up 21%

Globus Spirits Ltd. on Friday reported a strong set of consolidated numbers for Q1FY27 with net profit rising 49% year-on-year to Rs 26.6 crore from Rs 17.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The revenue from operations increased to Rs 789 crore from Rs 700 crore a year earlier.

The operating performance also improved during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 34.3% year-on-year to Rs 77.6 crore, compared with Rs 57.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Ebitda margin expanded by 150 basis points to 9.8% from 8.3% last year. Ebitda growth outpaced revenue growth, while the improvement in margins supported the sharp increase in quarterly net profit.

Globus Spirits Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 49% at Rs 26.6 crore vs Rs 17.8 crore

Revenue up 21% at Rs 789 crore vs Rs 700 crore

EBITDA up 34.3% at Rs 77.6 crore vs Rs 57.8 crore

EBITDA margin at 9.8% vs 8.3%

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Globus Spirits Share Price Today

Globus Spirits Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Shares of Globus Spirits Ltd. fell over 6% after the company announce its Q1FY27 results on Friday. The scrip fell as much as 6.83% to Rs 931.90 apiece intraday on Friday at 3.25 pm. This compares to a 1.13% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 15.84% in the last 12 months and 13.59% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.16.

Out of two analysts tracking the company, both maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,573 implies an upside of 70.4%



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