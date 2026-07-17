Mahesh Tutorials Shuts Maharashtra Centres After Collecting Fees; Priyanka Chaturvedi Seeks CM's Intervention

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking an inquiry after coaching chain Mahesh Tutorials abruptly shut at least 33 centres across the state, leaving around 2,500 students from classes 10-12 without classes despite having paid fees for the current academic year.

Chaturvedi flagged the closure on social media, questioning why the institute continued taking in new students and collecting fees even as its parent company remained under insolvency proceedings.

"The coaching class, Mahesh Tutorials, took in new students, collected fees and has now shut down leaving 2500 students from grade 10 and 12 in the lurch. If the company was under NCLT why did they continue with seeking new admissions?" she wrote.

Chaturvedi further added that coaching institutes charge lakhs of rupees and that parents would now have to grapple with the stress of securing refunds even as staff awaited their salaries. "I urge Honerable CM Devendra Fadnavis to look into this and call for an enquiry," she said.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the closure has hit students across Mumbai's SSC and HSC coaching market, with several CBSE and ICSE students and teaching and non-teaching staff also affected.

The shutdown, the report said, stems from long-running financial troubles at the coaching chain's parent company, MT Educare Ltd, which has been undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process since December 2022.

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The company's latest available audit report, for the quarter ended September 2025, cited mounting losses and financial stress, with outstanding dues of about Rs 74.29 crore.

The operations were reportedly suspended from July 10 after a meeting with branch heads on July 7, by which time admissions for the 2026–27 academic year had been completed and fees collected.

Online classes were conducted briefly before students were offered the option of joining integrated classes, but parents were told the company lacked funds to issue refunds when they sought them.

Founded in 1988, Mahesh Tutorials was once among Maharashtra's largest coaching chains, particularly dominant in Mumbai's SSC and HSC coaching market.

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