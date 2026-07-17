COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment To Be OUT At 4 PM: Check Direct Link And Next Steps

The Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges is set to announce the seat allotment results for COMEDK 2026 round 1 on July 17. Applicants can view their COMEDK UGET seat distribution at comedk.org.

The governing body is organising the counselling process for over 20,000 undergraduate engineering positions across approximately 150 participating institutions in Karnataka. The revised final seat matrix for COMEDK UGET 2026 shows a total of 24,576 engineering seats available across all participating institutes for admission.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

The direct link to access the COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment will be provided here -> Direct Link

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How To Check COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?

Step 1: To access the official site, head to comedk.org.

Step 2: Log into the candidate portal using your application sequence number/user ID and password.

Step 3: Select the 'Decision Making' tab.

Step 4: Scroll down to the sections pertaining to round 1 details for allotment information.

Step 5: Review the allotted college name, course title, preference order number, seat category, and the total fee for the designated college.

COMEDK UGET 2026: Seat Allotment Calculated

Seat distribution is reliant on the choices made and availability in each institution and programme, as well as the candidate's merit rank in the COMEDK 2026 examination.

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COMEDK UGET 2026: Timeline for Round 1

Students are required to finalise their decision-making and complete online fee payment from July 17 at 4 PM to July 21, 2026, at 4 PM, while in-person reporting to the designated college will take place from July 17 at 4 PM to July 22, 2026, until 11 AM. The option to cancel Round 1 seats will also be available from July 17 at 4 PM to July 22, 2026, until noon.

Ensure the counselling fee and tuition payments are made within the specified time frame; failure to pay promptly will lead to the automatic cancellation of your assigned seat.

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