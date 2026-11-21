Chennaiyin FC will take on Punjab FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 21.

The Marina Machans will enter the contest on the back of an impressive 5-3 victory over reigning champions East Bengal FC in their previous outing.

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The win ended a four-match winless run for Clifford Miranda's side, who will now look to carry that momentum into their home fixture.

Irfan Yadwad has been one of Chennaiyin's key attacking players this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist. Brison Fernandes has also contributed with two goals, while Ramon Tanque has registered a goal and an assist.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season. The Shers began their campaign with victories over Odisha FC and Churchill Brothers SC, followed by a draw against Mumbai City FC. However, they lost their most recent match and will be keen to return to winning ways.

With seven points from four matches, Punjab FC are currently sixth in the standings, two points ahead of Chennaiyin FC, who have played one additional match.

Raphaël Messi Bouli has led Punjab's attacking efforts with three goals and an assist, while Alfred Planas has scored twice. Konsam Sanathoi Singh has also contributed two assists in this season till now.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Punjab FC: Date & Time

Te Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Saturday, November 21. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Punjab FC: Venue

The Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Chennaiyin FC Vs Punjab FC: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 5

Chennaiyin FC: 2

Punjab FC: 3

Draws: 0

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs Punjab FC Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Football fans can also watch the match live for free on the official MG ISL YouTube channel.

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