Indian gaming YouTuber Mythpat's livestream of Grand Theft Auto VI has crossed 1.5 crore (15 million) views in about a day, making it one of the most-watched Indian gaming broadcasts around the game's global launch.

Rockstar Games released GTA VI on Thursday, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The stream, titled "Welcome to Vice City! GTA 6 LIVE with Mythpat", ranked third on YouTube's gaming trending list, with over 3.63 lakh likes and more than 5,600 comments.

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Mythpat played the story mode in Hindi on PS5, exploring Vice City and the wider state of Leonida and meeting protagonists Jason and Lucia, the video description says.

Mythpat was not alone. CarryMinati and Mythpat each streamed GTA VI for about 10 hours, drawing more than 13 million views apiece by Thursday afternoon.

The Game Behind The Frenzy

Rockstar Games released GTA VI on Thursday, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game was revealed in December 2023 with a 2025 launch window, but was delayed twice.

The second delay moved it from 26 May 2026 to 19 November 2026. A PC release is expected to come later, likely in 2027.

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The series is published by Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games. Rockstar and YouTube also hosted a 24-hour global launch livestream featuring international creators.

Who Is Mythpat?

Mythpat is Mithilesh Patankar, born on 16 January 1998 in Mumbai. He graduated in engineering from Vidyalankar Institute of Technology. He launched his YouTube channel on 30 July 2018, and his online name is a blend of his first and last names.

He is best known for GTA and Minecraft gameplay, comedy and mimicry, and his channel now has 17.8 million subscribers. He is married to fellow YouTuber Urmila Lawekar. He is the only Indian creator to win a YouTube Streamy Award.

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