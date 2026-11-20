The sharp recovery in mid-cap and small-cap stocks may be entering a different phase, with UBS seeing less room for broad-based gains and turning its attention to companies with specific earnings triggers.

In a report titled India Mid Caps: Seeking Bottom-Up Outperformance, analysts Shaleen Kumar, Raksha Saraf and Angad Saluja said the rebound in Indian small and mid-cap stocks since their March lows had been much sharper than the recovery in large caps. But with valuations still rich and the macroeconomic environment uncertain, the brokerage believes the next leg of outperformance will depend more on individual stock selection.

UBS has identified eight stocks where company-specific developments and industry trends could support earnings growth. Shaily Engineering Plastics and CarTrade Tech lead the list, with the brokerage seeing 45% upside in both. Its other picks are Dr Lal PathLabs, Indian Hotels, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), APL Apollo Tubes, Shyam Metalics and Max Healthcare.

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The brokerage's call is not on another broad-based rally in the segment. Instead, it is looking for companies where capacity additions are beginning to generate revenue, market-share gains are translating into growth and a better product mix is supporting margins.

Why UBS Is Cautious On Another Broad-Based Mid-Cap Rally

The Nifty Midcap 100 is now broadly flat year-to-date, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 has gained around 9%. The Nifty, meanwhile, is down around 4%.

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That follows a sharp recovery in SMIDs after they bottomed in March in the aftermath of the Middle East conflict. UBS believes the scope for this broad-based outperformance to continue is now limited.

The brokerage said it continues to see opportunities where growth is being driven by company-specific factors and industry tailwinds, "rather than just a flow-based recovery".

It remains wary of rich SMID valuations given the uncertain macro environment. Its preferred approach is to focus on companies with structural growth drivers that can provide earnings visibility even if demand across the broader economy remains uneven.

MCX, Shaily Engineering, CarTrade Among UBS' Preferred Picks

Shaily Engineering Plastics is UBS' preferred play on the adoption of generic semaglutide, with additional potential from new global customers. The brokerage sees the opportunity extending beyond existing business as the company looks to add customers.

CarTrade offers exposure to what UBS describes as an under-monetised digital automotive ecosystem. The brokerage sees major optionality in OLX as it moves beyond classifieds towards a broader transaction-enablement platform.

At Dr Lal PathLabs, improving volumes and realisations are expected to support operating leverage and market-share gains. Indian Hotels, meanwhile, is positioned to benefit from resilient domestic luxury demand and an accelerating room expansion strategy.

Product Mix, Capacity Monetisation Drive Other Stock Calls

For Shyam Metalics, UBS believes the next phase of growth will be driven increasingly by a richer product mix and structurally higher profitability, rather than capacity additions alone.

Max Healthcare is moving from capacity creation to monetisation, with recently commissioned hospitals ramping up. At MCX, broader market participation is establishing what the brokerage sees as a structurally higher base for trading activity, reducing its dependence on commodity price volatility.

APL Apollo Tubes offers a combination of volume growth and margin expansion as its product mix shifts further towards higher-value products.

UBS said its preferred stocks combine "structural growth, company-specific earnings catalysts and potential for positive earnings surprises".

UBS Sees Up To 45% Upside In Shaily Engineering, CarTrade

Shaily Engineering Plastics and CarTrade Tech have the highest implied upside among UBS' eight picks, at 45% each. The brokerage sees 27% upside in Dr Lal PathLabs and 26% in Indian Hotels.

It also sees 24% upside in MCX, 20% in APL Apollo Tubes, 18% in Shyam Metalics and 17% in Max Healthcare.

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