Suriya starrer Scene slowed down at the box office during its second week in theatres, with its earnings declining by nearly 70% as compared with its opening week. The film collected a net of Rs.1.90 crore across 3,090 shows on the 14th day of its theatrical run.

The film is now approximately Rs.3.05 crore short of reaching the Rs.150 crore milestone in India net collections. Overseas, the film collected Rs.75 lakh on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs.88.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs.259.45 crore according to Sacnilk data.

The Tamil version of the film contributed Rs.1.40 crore on Day 14 from 2,178 shows while the Telugu version collected Rs.50 lakh from 912 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs.170.70 crore and total India net collections to Rs.146.95 crore so far.

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Scene Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 19.15 crore on November 6 before collecting Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. Its highest single-day collection came on Day 3, when it earned Rs 23.65 crore. The film subsequently collected Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4.

After witnessing a gradual decline during the weekdays, Scene recorded a weekend recovery on Day 9, earning Rs 9.50 crore. However, collections dropped sharply after the second weekend, with the film earning Rs 3 crore on Day 11.

During its second week, the film made Rs.2.90 crore on Day 12, followed by Rs.2.65 crore on Day 13, before witnessing its all time decline on Day 14, collecting only Rs.1.90 crore.

ALSO READ: Scene Box Office Collection Day 14: Suriya's Scene Refuses To Slow Down, Nears Rs 150 Crore

About Scene

Released in theatres on November 6, 2026, Scene features Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the action-comedy follows an eccentric police officer, played by Suriya, who is forced to reopen an unfinished case from his past.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

ALSO READ: Scene Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya's Film Maintains Steady Run, But Collections Dip

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