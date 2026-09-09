Multibagger Stock In Focus: PC Jeweller Share Price Jumped 35% In A Week — What's Behind The Rally?

PC Jeweller Share Price Today: PC Jeweller shares remained in focus on Wednesday, rising as much as 3.99% to hit an intraday high of Rs 14.07 apiece. The stock has gained around 35% over the past week, keeping the jewellery retailer firmly on investors' radar.

At 1:40 pm, PC Jeweller shares were trading 2.37% higher at Rs 13.85 apiece, even as the broader market remained under pressure. The BSE Sensex was down 0.54% at 75,172 levels at the same time.

Trading activity in the counter was also strong. On the BSE, around 279.13 lakh shares worth Rs 38.43 crore had changed hands, while 5,500.29 lakh shares worth Rs 758.49 crore were traded on the NSE.

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PC Jeweller Q1 Results

The recent rally comes after PC Jeweller reported a strong performance for the June quarter, with both the top line and operating profitability showing major improvement.

Consolidated net profit rose 37.2% year-on-year to Rs 222 crore in Q1, compared with Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company's exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 21% year-on-year to Rs 877 crore from Rs 725 crore in the year-ago period, indicating continued momentum in its core jewellery business.

The company's operating performance was even stronger. Consolidated EBITDA surged 90% year-on-year to Rs 242 crore, compared with Rs 127 crore a year earlier.

PC Jeweller EBITDA Margin Expands

The sharp improvement in operating profit also drove a major expansion in margins.

PC Jeweller's consolidated EBITDA margin increased to 27.5% in the June quarter from 17.6% in the year-ago period — an expansion of nearly 10 percentage points.

The combination of double-digit revenue growth, strong profit growth and a sharp improvement in operating margins has emerged as a key factor supporting investor interest in the stock.

ALSO READ: PC Jeweller Q1 Results: Profit Rises 37% As Margins Expand Sharply; Revenue Up 21%

What Should Investors Watch?

For investors tracking the sharp move in PC Jeweller shares, the key factors to watch will be whether the company's improved operating performance can be sustained in subsequent quarters, particularly revenue growth, EBITDA margins and profitability.

The sharp weekly rally also means investors will need to assess whether the recent gains are being supported by improving fundamentals or have moved ahead of the underlying earnings trajectory.

About PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller is an Indian jewellery retailer involved in the manufacturing, retailing and trading of gold, diamond-studded and silver jewellery.

The company was founded in April 2005 by Padam Chand Gupta and Balram Garg and is headquartered in New Delhi. Its first showroom was opened in Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

The company's portfolio includes hallmarked gold jewellery, certified diamond jewellery and silver articles, along with wedding and bridal collections, daily-wear jewellery and festive and party-wear products.

PC Jeweller also offers customised jewellery designs and operates a network of standalone, large-format stores across multiple Indian cities and states, alongside its online sales platform. The company also has in-house design capabilities and manufacturing facilities.

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