Rs 10 Lakh Goal: How Much Should Be In Stocks, Gold And Fixed Income?

A balanced portfolio can help you grow your money while managing risk. A simple approach is to divide your money across stocks, fixed income, and gold. Stocks can drive long-term wealth creation. Fixed income adds stability and helps protect your capital. Gold can act as a hedge during uncertain times.

Investors tend to use the standard ratio of these assets in their portfolio. This usually includes a 50 to 60% allocation to stocks, 30 to 40% to fixed income, and around 10% to gold. This can be an ideal starting point for someone looking to diversify their portfolio while ensuring long-term growth.

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Still, the right mix will depend on your goals, time horizon, and risk appetite. Someone looking for aggressive growth may lean more towards stocks, while conservative investors may want to use a balanced approach with debt assets.

Assuming you have a 5-year time horizon and want to reach the target of Rs 10 lakh, here's what the math might look like:

Investments in mutual funds:

Monthly SIP amount: Rs 6,000

Investment duration: 5 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 3,60,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,34,918

Total value: Rs 4,94,918

Investments in post office recurring deposit:

Monthly investment: Rs 4,000

Returns: 6.5% p.a.

Time: 5 years

Invested amount: Rs 2.4 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 43,000

Final corpus: Rs 2.84 lakh

Gold investment:

Monthly amount: Rs 3,200

Investment duration: 5 years

Expected rate of return: 10%

Invested amount: Rs 1,92,000

Estimated returns: Rs 57,863

Total value: Rs 2,49,863

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Overall, the corpus value after 5 years is Rs 9.8 lakh, based on historical returns. To be clear, stock and gold investment returns are not guaranteed and can fluctuate depending on market conditions. That is why it is always recommended to consult an expert before making long-term financial commitments to avoid any stress later.

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