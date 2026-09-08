Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gold Rates Up Rs 1,200, Silver Rs 2,700: Check Today's MCX Prices

MCX gold October futures gained Rs 1,174 while silver December futures rose Rs 2,475 on Sept. 8, now investors are awaiting US Inflation data to be released this week

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gold Rates Up Rs 1,200, Silver Rs 2,700: Check Today's MCX Prices
Gold and silver traded higher internationally as the US dollar weakened, while MCX prices were mixed.
Image: AI generated

Gold and silver prices were trading higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, September 8, as a weaker US dollar lent support to global precious metal prices. Eyes are now on the upcoming US inflation data, which could offer fresh clues about the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

At 9:54 am, MCX gold October futures were at Rs 1,53,992 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,174, or 0.77%, from the previous close of Rs 1,52,818. The contract had moved between Rs 1,53,361 and Rs 1,54,125 during the session.

Silver was also trading higher, with MCX December futures rising Rs 2,475, or 1.04%, to Rs 2,41,491 per kg. The contract had touched a low of Rs 2,40,009 and a high of Rs 2,41,724 by 9:55 am.

Gold, Silver Rise As Dollar Weakens

Domestic bullion market tracked the recovery in international precious metals. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $4,429.89 an ounce, while silver gained 1% to $66.78 an ounce on Tuesday.

The US dollar index was down 0.4%, making dollar-priced gold more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Gold had fallen in the previous two sessions after stronger-than-expected US job growth in August increased expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike this month. Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

US Inflation Data In Focus

The next major trigger for bullion prices is US inflation data. The producer price index is due on Thursday, followed by the consumer price index on Friday. The readings could influence expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Sept. 15-16.

Traders are currently pricing roughly a 60% probability of a US rate hike at the upcoming meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool cited by Reuters.

For Indian bullion prices, movements in global gold and silver, the dollar and the rupee will remain key near-term factors.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 8

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP Rises As Issue Fully Subscribed On Day 1

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP Rises As Issue Fully Subscribed On Day 1

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com