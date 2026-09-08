Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 8

Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,53,290 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,38,680 per kg around 6.15 am on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

The yellow metal price stood at 1,53,290 per 10gm early morning on Tuesday, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,516 per 10gm. Gold prices rose marginally over a week, with 24K gold increasing around 0.74%. Over a year, the precious metal gained around 40.8%.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,010 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,740 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,450 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,810 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,130 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,250 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,259; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,40,012; Chennai at Rs 1,40,663; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,076; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,369; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,479 per 10gm.

Also Read: NBFC Credit Grows 14.9% In July; Gold And Housing Loans Drive 21% Retail Surge

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,38,680 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,20,779 per kg. Silver 999 fine price rose around 1.67% during the past week, and remained up more than 90% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,38,250 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,37,840 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,38,940 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,37,930 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,38,440 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,38,630 per kg

Also Read: Gold, Silver ETFs Tumble Over 1% — Is The Bullion Rally Losing Steam?

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