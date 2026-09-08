Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 8

Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,53,290 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,38,680 per kg around 6.15 am on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.
Gold Price Today in India
The yellow metal price stood at 1,53,290 per 10gm early morning on Tuesday, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,516 per 10gm. Gold prices rose marginally over a week, with 24K gold increasing around 0.74%. Over a year, the precious metal gained around 40.8%.
Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,53,010 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,52,740 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,53,450 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,52,810 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,130 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,250 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,259; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,40,012; Chennai at Rs 1,40,663; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,076; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,369; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,479 per 10gm.
Also Read: NBFC Credit Grows 14.9% In July; Gold And Housing Loans Drive 21% Retail Surge
Silver Price Today
Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,38,680 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,20,779 per kg. Silver 999 fine price rose around 1.67% during the past week, and remained up more than 90% over the past year.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 2,38,250 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,37,840 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,38,940 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,37,930 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,38,440 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,38,630 per kg
Also Read: Gold, Silver ETFs Tumble Over 1% — Is The Bullion Rally Losing Steam?
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