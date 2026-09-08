Deepa Jewellers IPO Listing Price: GMP Today And Expected Premium

Deepa Jewellers shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE today, Sept. 8, 2026. The latest grey market premium suggests that the stock could list at a premium to the IPO price, with investors watching its debut closely.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 25 recorded at 8:00 a.m. on September 8, and the upper price band of Rs 177, the implied listing price is estimated at Rs 202 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 14.12% over the issue price.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Listing Date And Time

Deepa Jewellers shares will be available for trading on the NSE and BSE from 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2026.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepa Jewellers was oversubscribed 42.61 times by the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 3.

The IPO received bids for 78,91,06,332 shares against 1,85,20,085 offered.

The QIB portion was subscribed 37 times, while the NII and retail portions were subscribed 105.96 times and 18.55 times, respectively.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment status for Deepa Jewellers IPO was finalised on Sept. 4, 2026.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Details

The Deepa Jewellers IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.41 crore equity shares worth Rs 250 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 1.18 crore equity shares worth Rs 209.72 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 459.72 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 168-Rs 177 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 84 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,868 at the upper end of the price band.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

Deepa Jewellers IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding long-term working capital requirements of the company (Rs 215 crore).

General corporate purposes.

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